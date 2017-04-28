Desert Eagle – Edwards


Lightning strikes first

Kenji Thuloweit
Edwards AFB, Calif.
Left to right: Staff Sgt. Bobby Ambrose, Senior Airman Elijah Robinson and Staff Sgt. Jason Bucholtz prepare to load a GBU-31 bomb on an F-35 Lightning II April 3, 2017, during the 412th Maintenance Group’s First Quarter Weapons Load Competition at Hangar 1600.

The Lightning Team of the 461st Aircraft Maintenance Unit at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., took the First Quarter Weapons Load Competition title, which was held April 3, 2017, at Hangar 1600.

The teams were graded on their procedures and precision while loading a Joint Direct Attack Munition on their assigned fighter jets. The Lightning team loaded a GBU-31 into the internal weapons bay of an F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter.

The load crew competition showcased the efficiency of load crew teams to safely and reliably arm a fighter jet within time constraints. The ability to quickly and safely load an aircraft with munitions is integral to provide combat-ready jets to combatant commanders.

The competition tested the Airmen with a uniform inspection, tool box inspection, a written test on loading operations and safety, and their skill to load munitions in a safe, reliable, and timely manner.
 

