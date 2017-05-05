Desert Eagle – Edwards


Local

May 5, 2017
 

AFSA 1328 lends some hands

eafb-afsa

Courtesy photograph

Air Force Sergeants Association Chapter 1328 based at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., recently sent 20 volunteers to help Habitat for Humanity in Santa Clarita, Calif., build homes for veterans.

After being greeted with breakfast by the project managers, the 20 volunteers quickly got to work digging ditches and helping build the stone fence to prevent flooding of the homes.

Several members of the community came to help the volunteers and share stories of their time in the military.

The day’s work completed fence lines for six separate homes. The work done by volunteers saves construction costs totaling approximately $150,000 per home making quality housing significantly more affordable for veterans in the Santa Clarita area.

Habitat For Humanity looks forward to breaking ground in Palmdale, Calif., in 2017.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
eafb-als

Leading the way

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit ing commander, Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., meets with Airman Leadership School students April 27, 2017. Schaefer takes time to visit each ALS class, which consists mainly of senior ai...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force
af-gold-star1

Base access introduced for Gold Star families

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Jordyn Fetter Michael L. Chavis, a Gold Star parent, shows his new Gold Star Base Access ID card to Carla Diamond, a U.S. Air Force Headquarters community readiness consultant, at Joint Bas...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Courtesy photograph

‘Saturday Night Live’ alumnus Dean Edwards brings laughs to Edwards

Courtesy photograph Comedian Dean Edwards performed at Stripes Lounge in the Oasis Community Center April 27, 2017. Comedian Dean Edwards, star of MTV2’s “Guy Code” and a “Saturday Night Live” alumnus, entertained 85 ...
 
Full Story »

 