AFSA 1328 lends some hands

Air Force Sergeants Association Chapter 1328 based at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., recently sent 20 volunteers to help Habitat for Humanity in Santa Clarita, Calif., build homes for veterans.

After being greeted with breakfast by the project managers, the 20 volunteers quickly got to work digging ditches and helping build the stone fence to prevent flooding of the homes.

Several members of the community came to help the volunteers and share stories of their time in the military.

The day’s work completed fence lines for six separate homes. The work done by volunteers saves construction costs totaling approximately $150,000 per home making quality housing significantly more affordable for veterans in the Santa Clarita area.

Habitat For Humanity looks forward to breaking ground in Palmdale, Calif., in 2017.