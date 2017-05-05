Desert Eagle – Edwards


Leading the way

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

ing commander, Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., meets with Airman Leadership School students April 27, 2017. Schaefer takes time to visit each ALS class, which consists mainly of senior airmen who are taking their first Air Force Professional Development course. The general talked about his and the Air Force’s leadership philosophy, the state of the Air Force and the unique mission at Edwards. He and Chief Master Sgt. Todd Simmons, 412th TW command chief, then took questions from the audience ranging from assignments to Schaefer’s personal career journey. ALS Class 17D graduates May 4, 2017.



 

AFSA 1328 lends some hands

Courtesy photograph Air Force Sergeants Association Chapter 1328 based at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., recently sent 20 volunteers to help Habitat for Humanity in Santa Clarita, Calif., build homes for veterans. After being ...
 
Base access introduced for Gold Star families

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Jordyn Fetter Michael L. Chavis, a Gold Star parent, shows his new Gold Star Base Access ID card to Carla Diamond, a U.S. Air Force Headquarters community readiness consultant, at Joint Bas...
 
‘Saturday Night Live’ alumnus Dean Edwards brings laughs to Edwards

Courtesy photograph Comedian Dean Edwards performed at Stripes Lounge in the Oasis Community Center April 27, 2017. Comedian Dean Edwards, star of MTV2’s “Guy Code” and a “Saturday Night Live” alumnus, entertained 85 ...
 
