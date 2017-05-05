Leading the way

ing commander, Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., meets with Airman Leadership School students April 27, 2017. Schaefer takes time to visit each ALS class, which consists mainly of senior airmen who are taking their first Air Force Professional Development course. The general talked about his and the Air Force’s leadership philosophy, the state of the Air Force and the unique mission at Edwards. He and Chief Master Sgt. Todd Simmons, 412th TW command chief, then took questions from the audience ranging from assignments to Schaefer’s personal career journey. ALS Class 17D graduates May 4, 2017.