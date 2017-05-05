Desert Eagle – Edwards


Local

May 5, 2017
 

‘Saturday Night Live’ alumnus Dean Edwards brings laughs to Edwards

Kayla Fagan
Edwards AFB, Calif.
Courtesy photograph Courtesy photograph

Comedian Dean Edwards performed at Stripes Lounge in the Oasis Community Center April 27, 2017.

Comedian Dean Edwards, star of MTV2’s “Guy Code” and a “Saturday Night Live” alumnus, entertained 85 members of the Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., community April 27, 2017.

The free comedy show was brought to Edwards AFB by Air Force Entertainment and hosted by the 412th Force Support Squadron. Also featured on the show was Air Force veteran and touring comedian Dennis Gaxiola and a special guest, local comedian Sam Ridley.

The Oasis Community Center and Club Muroc opened up Stripes Lounge for the special event and audience members snacked on complimentary pretzels while enjoying table beverage service.

Edwards engaged with the crowd throughout the show by stepping off stage and making his way from table to table. His spot-on impressions of various celebrities, including actor Denzel Washington, had the  audience laughing throughout the 90-minute show.

After the show, audience members were able to pose for photos and get autographs.

“I didn’t know Dean Edwards before the show, but decided to take advantage of a free comedy show,” said Tech. Sgt. Tina White, 31st Test and Evaluation Squadron, as she was in line to take a photo with Edwards. “I’m glad I did!”

“The show was awesome!” added Staff Sgt. Kynetta Small, 31st TES, who attended the event with White and LaKresha Aodridge. “I think they should do shows like this more often!”

Edwards rose to fame performing on “Russell Simmon’s Def Comedy Jam” on HBO. As one of the stars of MTV2’s “Guy Code,” Edwards helped the show become one of the network’s most successful programs. He also hosted TV One’s clip show, “Vidiots” and serves as a correspondent on BET’s new program, “Don’t Sleep.” Edwards performed on “Comics Without Borders” and “Showtime at the Apollo.” He also appeared on “Saturday Night Live” for two seasons.

He is a Bronx, New York native who served six years in the U.S. Army Reserve and currently lives in New York City.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
eafb-als

Leading the way

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit ing commander, Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., meets with Airman Leadership School students April 27, 2017. Schaefer takes time to visit each ALS class, which consists mainly of senior ai...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
eafb-afsa

AFSA 1328 lends some hands

Courtesy photograph Air Force Sergeants Association Chapter 1328 based at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., recently sent 20 volunteers to help Habitat for Humanity in Santa Clarita, Calif., build homes for veterans. After being ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force
af-gold-star1

Base access introduced for Gold Star families

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Jordyn Fetter Michael L. Chavis, a Gold Star parent, shows his new Gold Star Base Access ID card to Carla Diamond, a U.S. Air Force Headquarters community readiness consultant, at Joint Bas...
 
Full Story »

 