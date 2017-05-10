Desert Eagle – Edwards


U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School applications due June 16

Kat Bailey
JB San Antonio-Randolph, Texas
The U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School selection board is accepting applications from interested total force officers and civilians. Rated officers and acquisition engineers are highly encouraged to apply. Applications are due by June 16, 2017.

The board, set for July 24-26, will consider total force officer and civilian applicants to attend training as early as July 2018. Those interested in becoming a test pilot, test combat systems officer, test remotely piloted aircraft pilot or flight test engineer are encouraged to apply. Applicants from all aircraft types and backgrounds must have strong academic and technical experience.

“Test pilot school ensures Air Force mission dominance by training officers and civilians to lead and conduct full-spectrum testing and evaluation of aerospace weapons systems,” said Maj. Daniel Kimball, the AF Personnel Center assignments officer. “These graduates will have a profound strategic impact on the development of future combat capabilities.”

The USAF TPS trains pilots, combat systems officers and engineers to develop, test and evaluate the newest aircraft and weapons systems. In addition, the school conducts exchange programs with the U.S. Navy, United Kingdom and French test pilot schools to train fixed and rotary wing pilots and flight test engineers.

Program graduates will earn a Master of Science in flight test engineering through Air University.

Kimball stressed that candidates should review the application procedures and eligibility criteria on myPers as some items, such as forms and processes, have recently changed. Select “Any” from the dropdown menu and search “Test Pilot.”

For more information about Air Force personnel programs, visit https://mypers.af.mil/.



 

