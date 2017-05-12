412th Security Forces Squadron hosts National Police Week events May 15-19

Team Edwards and the 412th Security Forces Squadron will observe National Police Week with a slate of events May 15-19, 2017.

Police week is a time designated to remember and celebrate past and present civilian and military law enforcement officers, as well as the survivors of those who make the ultimate sacrifice in the performance of their duties. The week is observed to ensure they are not forgotten.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed Public Law 87-726 designating May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day, and the week in which May 15 falls as National Police Week.

The law was amended by the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994, Public Law 103-322, signed by President Bill Clinton, directing the United States flag be displayed at half-staff on all government buildings on May 15 each year.

While the actual dates change from year to year, National Police Week is always the calendar week beginning on Sunday, which includes May 15.

Below are a list of events along with contact information if you’d like to participate.

May 15

Police Week Opening Ceremony begins at 7:15 a.m. at the Airman Leadership School Drill Pad.

Beginning at 10 a.m. there will be a Combat Arms Training and Maintenance display and K-9 demonstration at the Base Exchange.

May 16

7:15 a.m. — 14K Memorial Ruck March. To sign up, contact Airman 1st Class Fabian Nieves at Fabian.Nieves_Vergara@us.af.mil; or call 661-277-7432.

3 p.m. — Bowling for Badges at High Desert Lanes Bowling Center. Contact Staff Sgt. Jordan Corson-Walp to register. Teams can be up to four people. His e-mail is Jordan.Corsonwalp@us.af.mil; or call 661-277-2031.

May 17

7:30 p.m. — Police Week Golf Tournament at Muroc Lake Golf Course. Contact Senior Airman Stephen Mears to register at Stephen.Mears.3@us.af.mil; or call 661-275-2480. Alternate contact is Senior Airman Jeffrey Tarby at Jeffrey.Tarby@us.af.mil; or call 661-275-6744.

May 18

10 a.m. — Come out to the gym track for the Defender Olympics, and Jail and Bail. Want someone locked up? Contact Staff Sgt. Stephanie Grebe at Stephanie.Grebe@us.af.mil; or call 661-277-0570. Alternate contact is Staff Sgt. Brandon Anderson at Brandon.Anderson.20@us.af.mil; or call 661-277-1988. “Prisoners” will be on full display at the Jail and Bail event.

At 4 p.m. there will be a rifle relay at the gym.

May 19

4:10 p.m. — National Police Week retreat ceremony will be held at the Airman Leadership School Drill Pad.

