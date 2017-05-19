412th TW recognizes 2017 first quarter awardees

“The Price is Right” was the theme of the 412th Test Wing 1st Quarter Awards Ceremony at the Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., base theater May 16, 2017.
Each quarterly award winner or representative got the opportunity to play a “The Price is Right”-style game to win a prize. Congratulations to all the award winners!
1st Quarter 412th Test Wing Award Winners (January-March 2017)
Airman of the Quarter
Airman First Class Dezirae Esquibel
412th Civil Engineer Group
NCO of the Quarter
Tech. Sgt. Brian Hernandez
412th CEG
Senior NCO of the Quarter
Master Sgt. Dustin Hoover
412th Maintenance Group
Company Grade Officer of the Quarter
Capt. David Garcia
412th Medical Group
Field Grade Officer of the Quarter
Maj. Kevin Hooker
412th MDG
Dorm of the Quarter
Airman 1st Class Latoya Person
412th MXG
Honor Guard of the Quarter
Staff Sgt. Joseph Pullins
31st Test and Evaluation Squadron
Supervision/Management of the Quarter
Michael Feyerle
412th CEG
Scientific/Engineering of the Quarter
Erik Potter
412th CEG
Technician of the Quarter
Jennifer Bell
412th Electronic Warfare Group
Trades and Labor of the Quarter
David LaComb
412th Mission Support Group
Secretarial/Clerical of the Quarter
Jessica O’Donnell
412th MSG
Staff/Specialist/Analyst of the Quarter
David Freeman
412th Operations Group
Program Manager of the Quarter
Larry Wolford
Wing Staff Agencies
Team of the Quarter
412th Test Wing Safety Office
WSA
Volunteer of the Quarter
Erica Guerra
412th OG
Innovator of the Quarter
Taylor Wilson
412th OG
Innovation Team of the Quarter
416 FLTS Operations
412th OG
Safety Well Done of the Quarter
Melisa Fox
412th Test Engineering Group