412th TW recognizes 2017 first quarter awardees

“The Price is Right” was the theme of the 412th Test Wing 1st Quarter Awards Ceremony at the Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., base theater May 16, 2017.

Each quarterly award winner or representative got the opportunity to play a “The Price is Right”-style game to win a prize. Congratulations to all the award winners!

1st Quarter 412th Test Wing Award Winners (January-March 2017)



Airman of the Quarter

Airman First Class Dezirae Esquibel

412th Civil Engineer Group



NCO of the Quarter

Tech. Sgt. Brian Hernandez

412th CEG



Senior NCO of the Quarter

Master Sgt. Dustin Hoover

412th Maintenance Group



Company Grade Officer of the Quarter

Capt. David Garcia

412th Medical Group



Field Grade Officer of the Quarter

Maj. Kevin Hooker

412th MDG



Dorm of the Quarter

Airman 1st Class Latoya Person

412th MXG



Honor Guard of the Quarter

Staff Sgt. Joseph Pullins

31st Test and Evaluation Squadron



Supervision/Management of the Quarter

Michael Feyerle

412th CEG



Scientific/Engineering of the Quarter

Erik Potter

412th CEG



Technician of the Quarter

Jennifer Bell

412th Electronic Warfare Group



Trades and Labor of the Quarter

David LaComb

412th Mission Support Group



Secretarial/Clerical of the Quarter

Jessica O’Donnell

412th MSG



Staff/Specialist/Analyst of the Quarter

David Freeman

412th Operations Group



Program Manager of the Quarter

Larry Wolford

Wing Staff Agencies



Team of the Quarter

412th Test Wing Safety Office

WSA



Volunteer of the Quarter

Erica Guerra

412th OG



Innovator of the Quarter

Taylor Wilson

412th OG



Innovation Team of the Quarter

416 FLTS Operations

412th OG



Safety Well Done of the Quarter

Melisa Fox

412th Test Engineering Group