Salutes & Awards

May 19, 2017
 

412th TW recognizes 2017 first quarter awardees

Kenji Thuloweit
Edwards AFB, Calif.
Air Force photograph by Don Allen Air Force photograph by Don Allen

Airman 1st Class Latoya Person, 412th Maintenance Group, gets to play a game like on “The Price is Right” game show at the 412th Test Wing First Quarter Award Ceremony May 16, 2017, at the Edwards Air Force Base, Claif., base theater. The game show host was Senior Master Sgt. Deshan Woods, 412th Security Forces Squadron.

“The Price is Right” was the theme of the 412th Test Wing 1st Quarter Awards Ceremony at the Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., base theater May 16, 2017.
Each quarterly award winner or representative got the opportunity to play a “The Price is Right”-style game to win a prize. Congratulations to all the award winners!

1st Quarter 412th Test Wing Award Winners (January-March 2017)

 
Airman of the Quarter
Airman First Class Dezirae Esquibel
412th Civil Engineer Group
 
NCO of the Quarter
Tech. Sgt. Brian Hernandez
412th CEG
 
Senior NCO of the Quarter
Master Sgt. Dustin Hoover
412th Maintenance Group
 
Company Grade Officer of the Quarter
Capt. David Garcia
412th Medical Group
 
Field Grade Officer of the Quarter
Maj. Kevin Hooker
412th MDG
 
Dorm of the Quarter
Airman 1st Class Latoya Person
412th MXG
 
Honor Guard of the Quarter
Staff Sgt. Joseph Pullins
31st Test and Evaluation Squadron
 
Supervision/Management of the Quarter
Michael Feyerle
412th CEG
 
Scientific/Engineering of the Quarter
Erik Potter
412th CEG
 
Technician of the Quarter
Jennifer Bell
412th Electronic Warfare Group
 
Trades and Labor of the Quarter
David LaComb
412th Mission Support Group
 
Secretarial/Clerical of the Quarter
Jessica O’Donnell
412th MSG
 
Staff/Specialist/Analyst of the Quarter
David Freeman
412th Operations Group
 
Program Manager of the Quarter
Larry Wolford
Wing Staff Agencies
 
Team of the Quarter
412th Test Wing Safety Office
WSA
 
Volunteer of the Quarter
Erica Guerra
412th OG
 
Innovator of the Quarter
Taylor Wilson
412th OG
 
Innovation Team of the Quarter
416 FLTS Operations
412th OG
 
Safety Well Done of the Quarter
Melisa Fox
412th Test Engineering Group



 

