May 19, 2017
 

AFMC commander Pawlikowski visits Edwards

Kenji Thuloweit
Edwards AFB, Calif.
Air Force photograph by Christian Turner Air Force photograph by Christian Turner

Maj. Timothy Lau, 419th Flight Test Squadron, takes Gen. Ellen Pawlikowski, commander of Air Force Materiel Command, around a B-52 Stratofortress used for flight test missions before taking off on an orientation flight May 12, 2017.

Gen. Ellen Pawlikowski, commander of Air Force Materiel Command, visited Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., May 11-12, 2017. The general met with Edwards leadership and received updates on the Air Force Test Center and 412th Test Wing missions.

On the second day of her visit, Pawlikowski was given an orientation flight aboard a B-52 Stratofortress used for flight test missions by the 419th Flight Test Squadron and Global Power Bomber Combined Test Force.

Air Force photograph by Christian Turner Air Force photograph by Christian Turner

Maj. Timothy Lau, 419th Flight Test Squadron, shows Gen. Ellen Pawlikowski, commander of Air Force Materiel Command, the bomb bay of a B-52 Stratofortress May 12, 2017.

AFMC is the major Air Force command that Edwards AFB falls under.

As AFMC commander, Pawlikowski oversees some 80,000 people and manages $60 billion annually, executing the critical mission of warfighter support through leading-edge science and technology, cradle-to-grave life cycle weapon systems management, world-class developmental test and evaluation, and world-class depot maintenance and supply chain management.
 

Air Force photograph by Christian Turner Air Force photograph by Christian Turner

Gen. Ellen Pawlikowski, commander of Air Force Materiel Command, puts on a Global Power Bomber Combined Test Force patch provided by Lt. Col. Miles Middleton, 419th Flight Test Squadron commander and GPBCTF director. AFMC is the major Air Force command Edwards Air Force Base falls under.



 

