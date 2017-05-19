AFMC commander Pawlikowski visits Edwards

Gen. Ellen Pawlikowski, commander of Air Force Materiel Command, visited Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., May 11-12, 2017. The general met with Edwards leadership and received updates on the Air Force Test Center and 412th Test Wing missions.

On the second day of her visit, Pawlikowski was given an orientation flight aboard a B-52 Stratofortress used for flight test missions by the 419th Flight Test Squadron and Global Power Bomber Combined Test Force.

AFMC is the major Air Force command that Edwards AFB falls under.

As AFMC commander, Pawlikowski oversees some 80,000 people and manages $60 billion annually, executing the critical mission of warfighter support through leading-edge science and technology, cradle-to-grave life cycle weapon systems management, world-class developmental test and evaluation, and world-class depot maintenance and supply chain management.

