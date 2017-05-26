Members of 419th FLTS, 912th AMS thanked for AFMC commander visit

Brig. Gen. Carl E. Schaefer, 412th Test Wing commander, presented challenge coins to members of the 419th Flight Test Squadron and 912th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron personnel on behalf of Gen. Ellen M. Pawlikowski, commander of Air Force Materiel Command. Pawlikowski issued the coins as thanks for efforts undertaken to make her flight possible aboard a B-52 Stratofortress during a sortie earlier in May.



AFMC is the major Air Force command that Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., falls under.



As AFMC commander, Pawlikowski oversees some 80,000 people and manages $60 billion annually, executing the critical mission of warfighter support through leading-edge science and technology, cradle-to-grave life cycle weapon systems management, world-class developmental test and evaluation, and world-class depot maintenance and supply chain management.

