May 26, 2017
 

Members of 419th FLTS, 912th AMS thanked for AFMC commander visit

Brig. Gen. Carl E. Schaefer (second from left), 412th Test Wing commander, poses for a group photo after presenting challenge coins to 912th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron personnel on behalf of Gen. Ellen M. Pawlikowski, commander of Air Force Materiel Command. Pawlikowski issued the coins as thanks for efforts undertaken to make her flight possible aboard a B-52 Stratofortress during a sortie earlier in May.

Brig. Gen. Carl E. Schaefer, 412th Test Wing commander, presented challenge coins to members of the 419th Flight Test Squadron and 912th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron personnel on behalf of Gen. Ellen M. Pawlikowski, commander of Air Force Materiel Command. Pawlikowski issued the coins as thanks for efforts undertaken to make her flight possible aboard a B-52 Stratofortress during a sortie earlier in May.
 
AFMC is the major Air Force command that Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., falls under.
 
As AFMC commander, Pawlikowski oversees some 80,000 people and manages $60 billion annually, executing the critical mission of warfighter support through leading-edge science and technology, cradle-to-grave life cycle weapon systems management, world-class developmental test and evaluation, and world-class depot maintenance and supply chain management.
 

Left to right: Capt. Stephen Gray, Capt. James McDonald, Maj. Josh Strafaccia and Lt. Col. Miles T. Middleton, speak with Brig. Gen. Carl Schaefer (far right), 412th Test Wing commander, after he presented challenge coins on behalf of Gen. Ellen M. Pawlikowski, commander of Air Force Materiel Command. Pawlikowski issued the coins as a thanks for efforts undertaken to make her flight possible aboard a B-52 Stratofortress during a sortie earlier this month. The bomber and crew are from the 419th Flight Test Squadron.



 

