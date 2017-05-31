New master sergeants celebrate

Edwards Air Force Base personnel gathered at Stripes Lounge to congratulate and celebrate the base’s newest master sergeants May 24, 2017.

“The good news is we promoted above the Air Force average,” Chief Master Sgt. Todd Simmons, 412th Test Wing command chief. “I can say we have one of the largest master sergeant promotions for Edwards in at least five years. It’s a testament of how impactful the work of test is to the Air Force mission. Our work is valued.”

The 5,166 master sergeants selected Air Force wide represent a 25.61-percent selection rate of eligible technical sergeants. Selectees’ average time-in-grade was 3.86 years and time-in-service was 14.36 years.

Master sergeant is the first of the senior noncommissioned officer ranks.

Edwards master sergeant selectees