May 31, 2017
 

New master sergeants celebrate

Edwards Air Force Base personnel gathered at Stripes Lounge to congratulate and celebrate the base’s newest master sergeants May 24, 2017.

“The good news is we promoted above the Air Force average,” Chief Master Sgt. Todd Simmons, 412th Test Wing command chief. “I can say we have one of the largest master sergeant promotions for Edwards in at least five years.  It’s a testament of how impactful the work of test is to the Air Force mission. Our work is valued.”

The 5,166 master sergeants selected Air Force wide represent a 25.61-percent selection rate of eligible technical sergeants. Selectees’ average time-in-grade was 3.86 years and time-in-service was 14.36 years.

Master sergeant is the first of the senior noncommissioned officer ranks.

Edwards master sergeant selectees

  • Lanora Archuleta, 412th Operations Support Squadron
  • Michael Botti, 412th Logistics Readiness Squadron
  • Felicia Callen, 412th Aerospace Medicine Squadron
  • Brian Cocchiola, 412th Logistics Test Squadron
  • Alexander Damens, 412th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
  • Kevin Daye, 412th Maintenance Group
  • Hector De La Garza, 412th MXLS
  • Janelle Delacruz, 412th Maintenance Squadron
  • Rebecca Dudley, 412th Medical Operations Squadron
  • Ryan Eades, 412th MXS
  • Robert Ensley, 412th MXLS
  • Amanda Esparza, 412th Security Forces Squadron
  • Monique Fernandez, 412th Communications Squadron
  • Jeffrey Fischer, 412th MXLS
  • John Fletcher, 412th AMXS
  • Daniel George, 412th Test Wing
  • Ricardo Goodwyn, 412th MXG
  • James Greene, 412th MXLS
  • Ryan Hoskin, 412th OSS
  • Craig Huff, 412th MXLS
  • Devin Hughes, 412th MXLS
  • Jeffrey Longo, 412th MXLS
  • Michael McManus, 412th MXLS
  • Jackieray McQueen, 412th MXS
  • Michael Miranda, 418th Flight Test Squadron
  • Justin Murray, 412th AMXS
  • Andrey Pohorelow, 412th AMXS
  • Nicholas Schmidt, 412th AMXS
  • Justin Swihart, 412th SFS
  • Michael Thomas, 412th MXLS
  • Justin Thompson, 418th Flight Test Squadron
  • Natasha Titemore, 412th OSS
  • Jeremy Waldrip, 412th Force Support Squadron
  • David Warner, 412th MXLS
  • Coliell Washington, 412th SFS
  • Jonathan Young, 412th AMXS


 

