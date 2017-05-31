Desert Eagle – Edwards


Salutes & Awards

May 31, 2017
 

Nine Edwards majors selected for lieutenant colonel

eafb-lt-col
The 412th Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., announced last week that nine majors assigned here have been selected for promotion to lieutenant colonel. Congratulations to the selectees who have achieved the next rank.

Lieutenant colonel selectees

  • Maj. Daniel Alix, 461st Flight Test Squadron
  • Maj. Clifton Bell, 419th Flight Test Squadron
  • Maj. David Gebbie, 412th Operations Group
  • Maj. Raven Leclair Bonacich, 461st FLTS
  • Maj. Daniel Montes, U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School
  • Maj. Tomoyuki Ono, U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School
  • Maj. Roman Underwood, 418 FLTS
  • Maj. Christopher Wee, 416th Flight Test Squadron
  • Maj. Michael Williams, 771st Test Squadron


 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Christopher Okula

KC-46 Pegasus undergoes testing in Benefield Anechoic Facility

Air Force photograph by Christopher Okula The BAF, operated by the 772nd Test Squadron, is the largest anechoic chamber in the world and can fit most aircraft inside. It provides a free space so electronic warfare tests can be ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Salutes & Awards

New master sergeants celebrate

Edwards Air Force Base personnel gathered at Stripes Lounge to congratulate and celebrate the base’s newest master sergeants May 24, 2017. “The good news is we promoted above the Air Force average,” Chief Master Sgt. Todd Simmons, 412th Test Wing command chief. “I can say we have one of the largest master sergeant promotions for...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Congressional staffers get first class seating

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Maj. Philip Jackson, 416th Flight Test Squadron, explains the inner workings of an F-16 Fighting Falcon cockpit to congressional staffer Megan Zavertnik May 10, 2017. Zavertnik works for ...
 
Full Story »

 