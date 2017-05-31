Nine Edwards majors selected for lieutenant colonel

The 412th Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., announced last week that nine majors assigned here have been selected for promotion to lieutenant colonel. Congratulations to the selectees who have achieved the next rank.
Lieutenant colonel selectees
- Maj. Daniel Alix, 461st Flight Test Squadron
- Maj. Clifton Bell, 419th Flight Test Squadron
- Maj. David Gebbie, 412th Operations Group
- Maj. Raven Leclair Bonacich, 461st FLTS
- Maj. Daniel Montes, U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School
- Maj. Tomoyuki Ono, U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School
- Maj. Roman Underwood, 418 FLTS
- Maj. Christopher Wee, 416th Flight Test Squadron
- Maj. Michael Williams, 771st Test Squadron