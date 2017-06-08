Dozens of degrees handed out at CCAF graduation

Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., held its annual Community College of the Air Force and higher education graduation ceremony May 23, 2017 at the Airman and Family Readiness Center.
There were 40 CCAF associate degrees distributed along with two bachelor’s degrees.
The ceremony was presided over by Brig. Gen. Carl Schaefer, 412th Test Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Todd Simmons, 412th TW command chief. More than 200 people were in attendance according to the CCAF Committee.
“The graduates were honored and happy that they had the chance to walk across the stage to receive a degree that could be witnessed by family and friends,” said Master Sgt. Sherica Harris, 412th Force Support Squadron Manpower and Personnel superintendent. “The day was even more special for some individuals who found out that they made master sergeant.”
Among the graduates were the winners of the Pitsenbarger Award, Staff Sgt. Zachary Moitoso, 412th Security Forces Squadron, and Staff Sgt. Matthew Ulrichs, 412th Medical Group. The two won the award for displaying academic achievement and leadership. Ulrich was also recognized by the First Sergeant’s Council as the youngest CCAF graduate and is continuing towards an advanced degree.
The Edwards Top 3 group also presented a scholarship to the lowest ranking Airman to complete their CCAF degree, Airman 1st Class Christopher Kocovic, 412th.Maintenance Squadron. Additionally, the CCAF Committee awarded Master Sgt. Aiden Morgan, 31st Test and Evaluation Squadron, a scholarship. He was the chosen recipient for being the most seasoned Airman to complete his CCAF degree.
CCAF is a federally-chartered degree-granting institution that serves the U.S. Air Force’s enlisted total force. The college partners with over 106 affiliated Air Force schools, 82 Education Service offices located worldwide and more than 1,500 civilian academic institutions to serve more than 305,000 active, guard and reserve enlisted personnel, making CCAF the world’s largest community college system. CCAF’s mission is to offer and award job-related associate’s degrees in applied science and other academic credentials that enhance mission readiness, contribute to recruiting, assist in retention and support the career transitions of Air Force enlisted members.
The CCAF was activated in 1972 in order to gain academic recognition for the technical training conducted by Air Force schools. Since 1977, over 2.7 million Airmen have had the opportunity to receive a CCAF degree, according to the Air Force.
The following individuals have been awarded their CCAF degree:
- Staff Sgt. Brian R Cozzie, 412th Maintenance Squadron, Aerospace Ground Equipment Technology
- Senior Airman William Jones, 31st Test Squadron, Aerospace Ground Equipment Technology
- Senior Master Sgt. Keith LeQuire, 163rd Operations Support Squadron, Air and Space Operations Technology
- Staff Sgt. Matthew Seigler, 412th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Aircraft Armament Systems Technology
- Staff Sgt. Jeremy Horner, 412th Operations Support Squadron, Aircrew Safety Systems Technology
- Master Sgt. Joseph Delossantos, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Aviation Maintenance Technology
- Senior Airman Aaron Gross, 31st Test and Evaluation Squadron, Aviation Maintenance Technology
- Senior Airman Jason Paul Lopez, 31st TES, Aviation Maintenance Technology
- Master Sgt. Patrick McManaman, 412th AMXS, Aviation Maintenance Technology
- Staff Sgt. Floyd Reeves, 31st TES, Aviation Maintenance Technology
- Tech. Sgt. Daniel George, 412th Test Wing, Aviation Maintenance Technology
- Tech. Sgt. Michael McManus, 412th Logistics Test and Evaluations, Aviation Maintenance Technology
- Staff Sgt. Michael Rey Cabigting, 412th Maintenance Logistics Squadron, Avionic Systems Technology
- Tech. Sgt. Isaiah Chavez, 912th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Avionic Systems Technology
- Tech. Sgt. Hector De La Garza, 412th MXLS, Avionic Systems Technology
- Tech. Sgt. Eugene Soliza, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Detachment 4, Avionic Systems Technology
- Staff Sgt. Roy Galindo, 912th AMXS, Avionic Systems Technology
- Staff Sgt. Jose Lopesfontenot, 362nd Recruiting Squadron, Criminal Justice
- Staff Sgt. Eduardo Ruvalcaba, 412th Security Forces Squadron, Criminal Justice
- Senior Airman Jonathan Slusser, 412th SFS, Criminal Justice
- Staff Sgt. Andrew Cox, 412th SFS, Criminal Justice
- Airman 1st Class Ashleigh Green, 412th SFS, Criminal Justice
- Staff Sgt. Zachary Moitoso, 412th SFS, Criminal Justice
- Staff Sgt. Heather Sanchez, 412th FSS, Criminal Justice
- Senior Airman Lance Ryans, 412th SFS, Criminal Justice
- Staff Sgt. Erika Fabian, 412th MXS, Electronic Systems Technology
- Tech. Sgt. Dorian Johnson, Defense Media Activity (March ARB), Electronic Systems Technology
- Tech. Sgt. Jeffery Kirker, 31st TEG, Electronic Systems Technology
- Senior Airman Ronald Pearce, 412th MXS, Electronic Systems Technology
- Tech. Sgt. Erik Kulesza, 53rd Test and Evaluation Group Detachment 1, Electronic Systems Technology
- Staff Sgt. Alan Crawford, 362nd Recruiting Squadron, Human Resource Management
- Master Sgt. Aidan Morgan, 31st TES, Human Resource Management
- Staff Sgt. Michelle Dean, Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center Detachment 1, Information Management
- Staff Sgt. Tevell Serrano, 412th CS, Information Systems Technology
- Staff Sgt. Kevin Watkins, 31st TES, Information Systems Technology
- Staff Sgt. Heather Sanchez, 412th Force Support Squadron, Instructor of Technology and Military Science
- Staff Sgt. Matthew Ulrichs, 412th Medical Group, Logistics
- Tech. Sgt. Renee Hennagir, TES/DET 3, Maintenance Production Management
- Staff Sgt. Ryan Bielli, 9th Operations Group Detachment 2, Weather Technology
- Tech. Sgt. Christopher Nelloms, 31st TES, Aircraft Armament Sys Tech and Human Resource Management
- Tech. Sgt. Lorin Alan Xaver Beller, 31st TES, Security Management and Criminal Justice, Baccalaureate Degree, Southwestern College in Kansas
- Airman 1st Class Christopher Kocovic, 412th MXS