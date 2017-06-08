Dozens of degrees handed out at CCAF graduation

Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., held its annual Community College of the Air Force and higher education graduation ceremony May 23, 2017 at the Airman and Family Readiness Center.

There were 40 CCAF associate degrees distributed along with two bachelor’s degrees.

The ceremony was presided over by Brig. Gen. Carl Schaefer, 412th Test Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Todd Simmons, 412th TW command chief. More than 200 people were in attendance according to the CCAF Committee.

“The graduates were honored and happy that they had the chance to walk across the stage to receive a degree that could be witnessed by family and friends,” said Master Sgt. Sherica Harris, 412th Force Support Squadron Manpower and Personnel superintendent. “The day was even more special for some individuals who found out that they made master sergeant.”

Among the graduates were the winners of the Pitsenbarger Award, Staff Sgt. Zachary Moitoso, 412th Security Forces Squadron, and Staff Sgt. Matthew Ulrichs, 412th Medical Group. The two won the award for displaying academic achievement and leadership. Ulrich was also recognized by the First Sergeant’s Council as the youngest CCAF graduate and is continuing towards an advanced degree.

The Edwards Top 3 group also presented a scholarship to the lowest ranking Airman to complete their CCAF degree, Airman 1st Class Christopher Kocovic, 412th.Maintenance Squadron. Additionally, the CCAF Committee awarded Master Sgt. Aiden Morgan, 31st Test and Evaluation Squadron, a scholarship. He was the chosen recipient for being the most seasoned Airman to complete his CCAF degree.

CCAF is a federally-chartered degree-granting institution that serves the U.S. Air Force’s enlisted total force. The college partners with over 106 affiliated Air Force schools, 82 Education Service offices located worldwide and more than 1,500 civilian academic institutions to serve more than 305,000 active, guard and reserve enlisted personnel, making CCAF the world’s largest community college system. CCAF’s mission is to offer and award job-related associate’s degrees in applied science and other academic credentials that enhance mission readiness, contribute to recruiting, assist in retention and support the career transitions of Air Force enlisted members.

The CCAF was activated in 1972 in order to gain academic recognition for the technical training conducted by Air Force schools. Since 1977, over 2.7 million Airmen have had the opportunity to receive a CCAF degree, according to the Air Force.

The following individuals have been awarded their CCAF degree: