Food, cultural performances wrap up Asian Pacific American Heritage Month

People from across the Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., descended on Stripes Lounge May 24 for the finale of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.

Traditional foods from the Far East and the Pacific were plentiful along with several cultural performances featuring dancing and music.

At Edwards, the month was observed with a series of events presented by the 412th Test Wing and NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center. The events celebrated the cultural traditions, ancestry, native languages and unique experiences represented among more than 56 ethnic groups from Asia and the Pacific Islands who live in the United States.

