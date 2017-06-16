Desert Eagle – Edwards


Air Force

June 16, 2017
 

AFROTC accepting instructor, detachment commander applications for summer 2018

Kat Bailey
JB San Antonio-Randolph, Texas

af-rotc
Air Force officials have announced 81 projected Air Force Reserve Officers’ Training Corps instructor vacancies and 13 detachment commander positions available for summer 2018. 

Officers eligible for instructor slots include first lieutenants, captains or majors. Active-duty rated officers, line of the Air Force lieutenant colonels and majors selected for lieutenant colonel may apply for detachment commander positions. 

Guard and Reserve officers are eligible to apply for either position under the Voluntary Limited Period of Active Duty program. 

The application deadlines for detachment commanders and instructors are July 31 and Aug. 1, respectively. 

Additional eligibility criteria must be met for both career broadening leadership opportunities. Interested active-duty officers can search for eligibility and application procedures on myPers using the keyword “AFROTC.” Guard and Reserve officers should use keyword “VLPAD.” 

There are still 39 instructor vacancies remaining for this summer which can be found on myPers under the “Hot Jobs” listing. 

For more information about Air Force personnel programs, go to myPers.



 

