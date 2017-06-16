Air Force realigns Grand Forks AFB under ACC

The U.S. Air Force’s Air Mobility Command and Air Combat Command commanders have agreed to the realignment of the 319th Air Base Wing, Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., to ACC effective June 13, 2017.

The move will align Grand Forks AFB, which hosts active duty RQ-4 Global Hawk operations, under the major command that organizes, trains and equips Airmen to perform remotely piloted aircraft missions.

“This realignment places a base that is focused on the RPA mission under the command with responsibility for it,” said Gen. Mike Holmes the ACC commander. “I have no doubt that by streamlining the organization, we can find new and better ways to support and carry out this important mission.”

Approximately 1,400 people will transfer from AMC’s 319th ABW to ACC under the realignment, but will continue to support RQ-4 operations by collocated squadrons belonging to the 69th Reconnaissance Group of the 9th Reconnaissance Wing, Beale AFB, California.

“I am proud of the Airmen of Grand Forks AFB for their tireless dedication to (the) mission, the Air Force and Air Mobility Command,” said Gen. Carlton D. Everhart II, the AMC commander. “The realignment will be relatively transparent to Airmen as they transition to Air Combat Command and continue to make critical contributions to national defense.”