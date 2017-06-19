Desert Eagle – Edwards


June 19, 2017
 

New commander for Joint Strike Fighter squadron

eafb-change

Lockheed Martin photograph by Darin Russell

Lt. Col. Tucker Hamilton assumed command of the 461st Flight Test Squadron at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., during a change of command ceremony June 9, 2017, in Hangar 1830. Hamilton previously served as director of operations for the squadron. The 461st FLTS oversees developmental testing of all variants of the fifth-generation F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. Along with being squadron commander, Hamilton will assume the role as director of the F-35 Integrated Test Force.

Hamilton replaces Lt. Col. Raja Chari who had been commander since June 2015. Chari is one of 12 people selected for astronaut training, which was announced by NASA June 7.



 

