U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School class 91B reunites

U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School Class 91B dropped by Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., as part of a 25-year class reunion June 16, 2017. Class 91B grads, Dr. Joseph W. Nichols, Air Force Test Center Flight Test and Evaluation technical advisor, and Bill Gray, U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School chief test pilot, led the tour, which began at the school house and took them to the Air Force Flight Test Museum’s restoration hangar. There, the class got to see an F-117 Nighthawk and Navy A-3 Skywarrior. Class 91B includes an astronaut, business people and Gray, who is an American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics Chanute Flight Test Award winner.