Desert Eagle – Edwards


Local

June 27, 2017
 

U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School class 91B reunites

Kenji Thuloweit
Edwards AFB, Calif.
Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Members of Class 91B of the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School check out an F-117 Nighthawk in the Air Force Flight Test Museum’s restoration hangar during a recent reunion on Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School Class 91B dropped by Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., as part of a 25-year class reunion June 16, 2017.  Class 91B grads, Dr. Joseph W. Nichols, Air Force Test Center Flight Test and Evaluation technical advisor, and Bill Gray, U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School chief test pilot, led the tour, which began at the school house and took them to the Air Force Flight Test Museum’s restoration hangar. There, the class got to see an F-117 Nighthawk and Navy A-3 Skywarrior. Class 91B includes an astronaut, business people and Gray, who is an American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics Chanute Flight Test Award winner.



 

