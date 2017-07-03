2017 Feds Feed Families campaign in full swing

The 2017 Feds Feed Families campaign has kicked off at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

The campaign runs through Aug. 31.

The initiative, started by the United States Department of Agriculture, was created to help food banks and pantries stay stocked during summer months when they traditionally see a decrease in donations and an increase in need.

Nationally, the program collected more than 12.5 million pounds of donations in 2016. Edwards Air Force Base’s contribution to that total was over 8,000 pounds last year. The base is raising the bar this year with a goal to collect 16,000 pounds of donations.

Here’s how people can help. Collection boxes are popping up in work centers and at various points around the base, including at the Commissary. Simply drop off non-perishable food items into the designated collections boxes you’ve. These collection boxes will be picked up on a weekly basis and distributed to local food pantries in Rosamond and Lancaster, Calif.

For more information, or to get involved with collections and distribution, get in touch with your group or unit representative or contact Master Sgt. Stephen Cotta at stephen.cotta@us.af.mil; or call 661-277-8367. People can also call Master Sgt. Dustin Hoover at dustin.hoover@us.af.mil; or 661-277-6934.