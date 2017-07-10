Desert Eagle – Edwards


Local

July 10, 2017
 

Men on a hot tin roof: Benefield Anechoic Facility getting some work done

Kenji Thuloweit
Edwards AFB, Calif.
Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

The 412th Civil Engineer Group is overseeing a roof upgrade for the Benefield Anechoic Facility at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. The project should last 45-50 days depending on heat and weather conditions.

Whether it’s made of tin or not, the roof of the Benefield Anechoic Facility at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., is getting a makeover.

The 412th Civil Engineer Group is overseeing a roof upgrade for the unique building.

According to the 412th CEG, workers can be seen high above the base for roughly 45-50 days depending on heat and weather conditions. The roof upgrade is being done to ensure no leaks occur and to repair damage done by wind over the past few years.

The BAF, operated by the 772nd Test Squadron, is the largest anechoic chamber in the world and can fit almost any airplane inside. It provides a signal-free space so electronic warfare tests can be conducted without radio frequency interference from the outside world.

The BAF was completed in July 1989. A dedication ceremony was held Nov. 14, 1990 where the facility was named the Benefield Anechoic Facility in honor of Rockwell chief test pilot Tommie D. “Doug” Benefield who perished Aug. 29, 1984 in a crash of a B-1A.

The BAF has since been used continuously for electronic warfare testing on all types of aircraft, from U.S. Air Force aircraft to allied nations aircraft. The chamber is filled with polyurethane and polyethylene pyramids, radar absorbing material designed to stop reflections of electromagnetic waves. The size of the pyramids, which are painted dark blue or black, varies depending on the particular frequency and test procedure being conducted. Aircraft systems can be tested and verified that they work properly prior to actual flight test.

Read more about the BAF here: http://www.edwards.af.mil/Units/772nd-Test-Squadron/.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Christopher Ball

Piute Ponds feature large variety of birds, wildlife

Air Force photograph by Christopher Ball A group of Blue-Winged Teal ducks take flight at Piute Ponds. Piute Ponds spans 9,600 acres and consists of numerous claypan ponds and low sand dunes. Amid the High Desert landscape that...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Numbers say it all, speeding citations up in 2017

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Signs like this one on Fitz-Gerald Blvd. serve as a reminder to motorists to maintain the proper speed limit. The 412th Security Forces Squadron at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., has bee...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

Yesterday’s Air Force: RPAs

This episode of Yesterday’s Air Force looks at the history of Remotely Piloted Aircraft. RPAs are not a new war-fighting technology, in fact their development goes back to the early 20th century. Roger Connor with the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum takes us through their evolution. Yesterday’s Air Force is a history and heritage featurette...
 
Full Story »

 