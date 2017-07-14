418th Flight Test Squadron support enables MDA test success





A C-17 assigned to the 418th Flight Test Squadron at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., air-launched a ballistic missile target over the Pacific Ocean north of Hawaii July 11, 2017.

A THAAD weapon system located at PSCA in Kodiak, Alaska, detected, tracked and intercepted the target.

Preliminary indications are that planned flight test objectives were achieved and the threat-representative, intermediate-range ballistic missile target was successfully intercepted by the THAAD weapon system.

The 418th FLTS and the 412th Test Wing are part of the Air Force Test Center complex, headquartered at Edwards.