Desert Eagle – Edwards


Local

July 14, 2017
 

418th Flight Test Squadron support enables MDA test success


 
A C-17 assigned to the 418th Flight Test Squadron at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., air-launched a ballistic missile target over the Pacific Ocean north of Hawaii July 11, 2017.

A THAAD weapon system located at PSCA in Kodiak, Alaska, detected, tracked and intercepted the target.

Preliminary indications are that planned flight test objectives were achieved and the threat-representative, intermediate-range ballistic missile target was successfully intercepted by the THAAD weapon system.

The 418th FLTS and the 412th Test Wing are part of the Air Force Test Center complex, headquartered at Edwards.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
eafb-july4a

July 4th fun, Summer Bash 2017 features little of everything

Food, rides, music, and of course, fireworks highlighted this year’s Summer Bash put on by the 412th Force Support Squadron at Wings and Roberts Fields July 4, 2017. Special musical guest, Sundance Head, performed courtesy of...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

Air Force releases first-term Airman retraining quotas for FY18

Eligible active-duty first-term Airmen may choose from more than 1,400 approved retraining quotas in over 20 career fields for fiscal year 2018. Retraining allows enlisted Airmen, to include staff and technical sergeants on their first enlistment, to retrain into skills where a shortage exists, in conjunction with a reenlistment. “A first-term Airman can apply to...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

AF selects 8,167 for promotion to technical sergeant

Air Force officials selected 8,167 staff sergeants for promotion to technical sergeant out of 25,552 eligible for a selection rate of 31.9 percent. The technical sergeant promotion list will be available on the Air Force Portal and myPers July 20, 2017, at 8 a.m., CDT. On July 21, Airmen can also access their score notices...
 
Full Story »

 