Fair teaches people about education opportunities

Kenji Thuloweit
Edwards AFB, Calif.
Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

The Edwards Education Center hosted its annual Education Fair July 26, 2017, at Club Muroc. Dozens of colleges and universities came out to offer their services to Airmen, civilians and contractors alike who are interested in continuing their education.

Dozens of colleges and university representatives filled Club Muroc’s Alliance Ballroom at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., to talk to Team Edwards members about what they have to offer in the way of degrees, certificates and continued education.

The 412th Force Support Squadron’s Edwards Education Center sponsored its annual education fair July 26. The fair brings colleges from all over the country to base so that Airmen, civilians and contractors can just drive up to the club and learn about education opportunities that are out there.

For base personnel who were unable to attend, Edwards Education Office counselors and staff are available to assist military and civilian Airmen with education counseling, professional military education, tuition assistance, academic advisement, enrollment and civilian developmental education programs.

For more information on how you can continue your education, contact the Edwards Education Office at 661-277-2713.



 

