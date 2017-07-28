Rocket Lab worker honored with lifetime achievement award

Earlier this year, David Hill, a technician at the Air Force Research Laboratory Rocket Propulsion Division at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., received the Call to Service Award, which is a lifetime achievement award that is part of the President’s Volunteer Service Award Program.



Hill volunteers as a Kern County Sheriff’s Desert Group Search and Rescue Unit member.

The award is reserved for individuals with over 4,000 hours of volunteer service.

California State Senator Jean Fuller presented the award to Hill, and fellow search and rescue volunteer James LeBlanc, in Bakersfield, Calif., May 12.

The award is issued by the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation, a group created by President George W. Bush in 2003 to recognize the valuable contributions volunteers are making to the nation. The council comprises leaders in government, media, entertainment, business, education, nonprofits, volunteer service organizations, and community volunteering.