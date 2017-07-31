AF opens retraining to second term, career Airmen

The Air Force has announced the Noncommissioned Officer Retraining Program for fiscal year 2018 and will update the number of slots available on the retraining advisory on or about Aug. 2, 2017.

Designed to balance and sustain the enlisted force as the Air Force continues to grow, the program allows Airmen on their second or later enlistments in healthier Air Force specialties to retrain into specialties with lower inventories to meet current and future mission needs.

“The enlisted retraining advisory on myPers is updated in real time and assists Airmen with identifying career fields with retraining-in quotas in their grade, or projected grade, if selected, that they might find interesting,” said Master Sgt. Kris Reece, the Air Force Personnel Center Enlisted Skills Management Branch superintendent. “We advise potential applicants to check the retraining advisory and notes closely to avoid delays in the application process, particularly regarding eligibility.”

To apply for NCORP, Airmen must be on their second or subsequent enlistment, be a staff sergeant or staff sergeant-select through master sergeant and have a minimum five-skill level in their control AFSC or a three-skill level for those AFSCs where a five-level does not exist. Additionally, staff sergeants must have fewer than 12 years, and technical and master sergeants no more than 16 years of active service as of Sept. 30, 2017.

The Air Force Work Interest Navigator, available on the Retraining page on myPers, is a tool Airmen may use to identify potential career fields of interest by answering a series of questions about functional communities, job context and work activities.

“The AF-WIN tool creates a customized job-interest report from your responses and compares your interests to all entry-level AFSCs,” Reece said. “You’ll still want to visit the enlisted retraining advisory because AF-WIN doesn’t tell you if a career field is available or if you meet the eligibility qualifications.”

AFPC will host two active duty Enlisted Retraining webcasts for second term and career Airmen Aug. 2, 2017, at 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Central Daylight Time. Airmen should use their e-mail Common Access Card certificate to authenticate and log in 10 minutes early to establish a good connection.

Retraining information is available and continuously updated on myPers. Click “Retraining” from the active-duty enlisted landing page. The online training advisory is listed under the “Tools” section. In addition, a live chat feature is available for Airmen on the First Term Airmen Retraining page. To chat live with a Total Force Service Center representative, go to the page and allow about 30 to 60 seconds for a representative to come online.

For more information about Air Force personnel programs, go to myPers.