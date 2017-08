A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle and killed at approximately 6:36 a.m., Aug. 7 on Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

The victim was struck while bicycling on the eastbound lane of Rosamond Boulevard.

Air Force Security Forces were first on scene.

The man was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His identity and affiliation with Edwards Air Force Base have not been confirmed.

The cause of the collision is being investigated.