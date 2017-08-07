Exchange senior enlisted adviser focuses on serving Edwards AFB

The Army and Air Force Exchange Service’s senior enlisted adviser is making it his mission to ensure service members and families at Edwards Air Force Base. Ca;oif/. have the products they deserve, whether shopping in-store or online.

During his July 31-Aug. 1 visit to Edwards, Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes toured Exchange facilities and met with Chief Master Sgt. Daryl Baldosser, 412th Mission Support Group superintendent, to address how the 122-year-old DOD retailer can better serve the base populace.

“The Exchange is every Airman’s wingman when it comes to readiness and resiliency,” Reyes said. “We are committed to providing exceptional service to the Edwards community and we want to make sure we get it right. Competitive pricing and tax-free shopping make the Exchange a tremendous value for those who have earned the right to shop their Exchange,” Reyes said. “If shoppers can’t find what they need in-store, the Exchange’s online site, www.shopmyexchange.com, puts an expanded product assortment at their fingertips.”

The Exchange’s site has been upgraded with improved navigation, extended product selection and faster shipping, with orders received by noon shipping the very same day. The upgrades ensure the Exchange is prepared to welcome home all honorably discharged veterans with a lifetime online shopping benefit starting on Veterans Day.

Extending an online exchange benefit to America’s honorably discharged veterans strengthens the exchanges’ online business to better serve current shoppers. Larger retailers stand to offer a better merchandise assortment at more competitive prices with increased customer-valued service options. The Veterans online shopping benefit will improve the exchange benefit and experience for every member of the military community.

“Items are added online daily, so it’s worth it to keep checking the site regularly to see what’s new,” Reyes said. “What’s more, www.shopmyexchange.com carries a wide assortment of best-selling national brands at all price points, and everything is just a click away.”

Authorized shoppers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more, but shipping is always free when paying with a MILITARY STAR card. The MILITARY STAR card also rewards Airmen and their families each time they use the card both online and in-store.

“Cardholders earn two points for every $1 on the installation or at www.shopmyexchange.com,” Reyes said.

Shoppers receive a $20 Exchange rewards card for every 2,000 points earned and the rewards card can be redeemed anywhere Exchange gift cards are accepted.

Every time Airmen shop their Exchange, whether on base on online, funds are generated to improve life at Edwards. For every dollar earned, the Exchange returns 67 cents to military quality-of-life programs, including Outdoor Recreation programs, combat uniform support and more.

“Last year, the Edwards Exchange generated nearly $475,000 on behalf of Air Force quality-of-life programs. Every time shoppers go to an Exchange, they are making Edwards a great place to live and work.”

Reyes is one of roughly 30 active-duty service members assigned to the Exchange. The Exchange also employs approximately 35,000 civilian associates worldwide. During his visit, he thanked Edwards associates for their passion and dedication.

“Since 1895, the Exchange has provided a lifeline to America’s service members and their families,” Reyes said, adding that 95 percent of Edwards Exchange associates have a military connection. “Exchange is family serving family. Whether supporting troops downrange or here at home, we’re all in for the best customers in the world.”

The senior enlisted advisor reports directly to the director/CEO. Reyes acts as the voice of the Exchange, traveling to military installations worldwide to educate with garrison and wing leadership, as well as customers about the Exchange and benefits to patrons. He also brings issues back to the command to be resolved/implemented.