August 18, 2017
 

G-III aircraft from NASA Armstrong provides live TV coverage of solar eclipse across America

For the first time in 99 years, a total solar eclipse will cross the entire nation Aug. 21. A total solar eclipse occurs when the sun is completely obscured by the moon. The lunar shadow enters the United States near Lincoln City, Ore., at 9:05 a.m., PDT. Totality, where the moon completely covers the sun, begins in Lincoln City around 10:16 a.m., PDT. During totality, there will be up to two and a half minutes of darkness. The G-III aircraft was modified with upgraded windows and communications equipment to enable high-definition video to be streamed to NASA TV during the eclipse enabling citizen science. The aircraft will be flying at 25,000 feet over the coast of Oregon, near Lincoln City during the eclipse on Aug. 21, 2017.



 

Air Force photograph

Small UAS helps fire fighters during exercise

Air Force photograph A an aerial view from a small unmanned aircraft system piloted by members of the Emerging Technologies Combined Test Force Aug. 3, 2017. Edwards AFB fire fighters enlisted the aid of the ETCTF’s sUAS ...
 
eafb-dreamliner

New airliner tests at Edwards

Boeing photograph by Paul Weatherman A Boeing 787 Dreamliner takes off after a touch-and-go landing at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Aug. 14, 2017. Boeing has been conducting flight tests with its newest airliner at Edwards r...
 
Around the Air Force: Aug. 15

On this look around the Air Force, the Secretary of the Air Force swears in a new undersecretary, B-1B crews deployed to Guam fly their first mission and the SecAF speaks on the light attack experiment.
 
