September is National Preparedness Month

Throughout September, the Office of Emergency Management at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., will be out and about with the “Spin-the-Wheel, Win-a-Prize!” game three days a week educating the Edwards community about emergency management preparedness.

People can answer a question and win a prize. The events can help people learn about preparing for emergencies while having fun.

Representatives will be at the Commissary on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (except Sept. 12) and at the Exchange on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

They will be at the Express gas station on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If units would like to schedule a time and date for Emergency Management reps to set up the wheel at their workplace, call 661-277-6555. Requests are one-time only during September on either Mondays or Fridays and limited to two hours.

Read more about the different ways to prepare at