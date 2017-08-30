Desert Eagle – Edwards


Local

August 30, 2017
 

September is National Preparedness Month

Kenji Thuloweit
Edwards AFB, Calif.
Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Russell Warner (left), 812th Civil Engineering Squadron, Emergency Management specialist, lets a young woman spin the Air Force Emergency Management Wheel to get a prize and answer an emergency preparedness trivia question. Emergency Management is taking part in National Preparedness Month events throughout September.

Throughout September, the Office of Emergency Management at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., will be out and about with the “Spin-the-Wheel, Win-a-Prize!” game three days a week educating the Edwards community about emergency management preparedness.

People can answer a question and win a prize. The events can help people learn about preparing for emergencies while having fun. 

Representatives will be at the Commissary on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (except Sept. 12) and at the Exchange on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

They will be at the Express gas station on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If units would like to schedule a time and date for Emergency Management reps to set up the wheel at their workplace, call 661-277-6555. Requests are one-time only during September on either Mondays or Fridays and limited to two hours.

Read more about the different ways to prepare at <a href="http://www.beready.af.mil"



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph

Desert tortoises: One of Edwards AFB’s natural residents

Air Force photograph A desert tortoise sits on Mercury Boulevard at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. The desert tortoise is one of the many animals found at Edwards Air Force Base in California’s High Desert. Listed as threaten...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

U.S. Air Force service member dies at Edwards

The U.S. Air Force is investigating the death of an Airman assigned to Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. The deceased is identified as Senior Airman Joseph Connors of the 812th Civil Engineer Squadron, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight. The incident occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m., Aug. 23, near the base’s north gate on Edwards AFB property....
 
Full Story »

 
 
Salutes & Awards
Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Measurement lab passes evaluation with precision

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Maj. Gen. David Harris, Air Force Test Center commander (left), poses for a photo with Tech. Sgt. Kyle Black, 412th Maintenance Squadron, Test Measurement and Diagnostic Equipment flight ...
 
Full Story »

 