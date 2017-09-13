Corvias Military Living shows appreciation for military with free breakfasts

On Sept. 5, Corvias Military Living, the government’s partner for privatized family housing, welcomed the Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., community back from the Labor Day Weekend with their Breakfast On-The-Go event.

Employees, signs and a bright red awning invited passersby to pull up to the Mojave Sky Community Center where they received a colorful bag filled with a juice, muffin, cheese and tangerine.

Shelly Andalia, the assistant community manager for Corvias said, “We greatly appreciate all that our armed forces and their families do for our country; we just wanted to show our gratitude.”

The cheerful welcome to the new week was well received. Some recipients posted comments on the Corvias Facebook page (Edwards AFB On-Base Housing) like Christeen Greenwell’s comment, “Thank you for the yummy breakfast this morning!”

Stephanie Ogles wrote, “Thanks so much!!! Delicious way to start my morning!”

In two hours Corvias served more than 150 breakfasts to the Edwards community and after the event supplied the 412th Security Forces Squadron with almost 100 more to distribute to their on duty defenders.