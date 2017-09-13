Desert Eagle – Edwards


Local

September 13, 2017
 

Corvias Military Living shows appreciation for military with free breakfasts

Melody J. Couch
Edwards AFB, Calif.
Photograph courtesy of Melody J. Couch Photograph courtesy of Melody J. Couch

Shelly Andalia, Corvias Military Living, assistant community manager, hands out a Breakfast On-the-Go bag to a Team Edwards member in front of the Mojave Sky Community Center Sept. 5, 2017.

On Sept. 5, Corvias Military Living, the government’s partner for privatized family housing, welcomed the Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., community back from the Labor Day Weekend with their Breakfast On-The-Go event. 

Employees, signs and a bright red awning invited passersby to pull up to the Mojave Sky Community Center where they received a colorful bag filled with a juice, muffin, cheese and tangerine.

Shelly Andalia, the assistant community manager for Corvias said, “We greatly appreciate all that our armed forces and their families do for our country; we just wanted to show our gratitude.”

Photograph courtesy of Melody J. Couch Photograph courtesy of Melody J. Couch

Shelly Andalia of Corvias Military Living (left) and Nelda King of the 412th Civil Engineer Group, Housing Management Office, prepare to greet the Edwards’ community Sept. 5, 2017, with Corvias’ military appreciation event, Breakfast On-the-Go.

The cheerful welcome to the new week was well received.  Some recipients posted comments on the Corvias Facebook page (Edwards AFB On-Base Housing) like Christeen Greenwell’s comment, “Thank you for the yummy breakfast this morning!”

Stephanie Ogles wrote, “Thanks so much!!! Delicious way to start my morning!”  

In two hours Corvias served more than 150 breakfasts to the Edwards community and after the event supplied the 412th Security Forces Squadron with almost 100 more to distribute to their on duty defenders. 



 

