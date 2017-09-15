Desert Eagle – Edwards


Local

September 15, 2017
 

AFMC, AFTC commanders tour AEDC facilities at Arnold AFB

arnold-visit1

Air Force photograph by Rick Goodfriend

Gen. Ellen M. Pawlikowski, Air Force Materiel Command commander (center), and Col. Scott Cain, Arnold Engineering Development Complex commander (right of center), receive a facility briefing and tour of the AEDC J5 Rocket Motor Test Facility by AEDC staff members Aug. 22, 2017.
 

arnold-visit2

Air Force photograph by Rick Goodfriend

Gen. Ellen M. Pawlikowski, Air Force Materiel Command commander (center), and Maj. Gen. David Harris, Air Force Test Center commander (left), receive a briefing from AEDC staff members about an engine test facility Aug. 22, 2017.
 

arnold-visit3

Air Force photograph by Rick Goodfriend

Gen. Ellen M. Pawlikowski, Air Force Materiel Command commander (center); Maj. Gen. David Harris, Air Force Test Center commander (right); and Col. Scott Cain, Arnold Engineering Development Complex commander (left), receive a facility briefing and tour of the Propulsion Wind Tunnels by Lt. Col. David Hoffman (second from left), Flight Systems Combined Test Force director, Aug. 22, 2017.
 

arnold-visit4

Air Force photograph by Rick Goodfriend

Gen. Ellen M. Pawlikowski, Air Force Materiel Command commander (center); Maj. Gen. David Harris, Air Force Test Center commander (left of center); and Col. Scott Cain, Arnold Engineering Development Complex commander (right), receive a facility briefing and tour of the AEDC Aeropropulsion Systems Test Facility by staff members Aug. 22, 2017.



 

