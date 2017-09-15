AFMC, AFTC commanders tour AEDC facilities at Arnold AFB

Gen. Ellen M. Pawlikowski, Air Force Materiel Command commander (center), and Col. Scott Cain, Arnold Engineering Development Complex commander (right of center), receive a facility briefing and tour of the AEDC J5 Rocket Motor Test Facility by AEDC staff members Aug. 22, 2017.



Gen. Ellen M. Pawlikowski, Air Force Materiel Command commander (center), and Maj. Gen. David Harris, Air Force Test Center commander (left), receive a briefing from AEDC staff members about an engine test facility Aug. 22, 2017.



Gen. Ellen M. Pawlikowski, Air Force Materiel Command commander (center); Maj. Gen. David Harris, Air Force Test Center commander (right); and Col. Scott Cain, Arnold Engineering Development Complex commander (left), receive a facility briefing and tour of the Propulsion Wind Tunnels by Lt. Col. David Hoffman (second from left), Flight Systems Combined Test Force director, Aug. 22, 2017.



Gen. Ellen M. Pawlikowski, Air Force Materiel Command commander (center); Maj. Gen. David Harris, Air Force Test Center commander (left of center); and Col. Scott Cain, Arnold Engineering Development Complex commander (right), receive a facility briefing and tour of the AEDC Aeropropulsion Systems Test Facility by staff members Aug. 22, 2017.