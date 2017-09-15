Colombian military officers get insight into flight test at Edwards

Dozens of Republic of Colombia military officers dropped by Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., for an up-close look at flight test Sept. 12, 2017.

The group visited the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School, the 419th Flight Test Squadron and NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center.

Col. Jason Schott, 412th Test Wing vice commander, briefed the officers on the history of flight test accomplishments at Edwards and on the TPS curriculum. Next, the Colombian officers were given a B-1B Lancer planeside brief by the 419th FLTS before moving on to lunch and NASA Armstrong.

According to Lt. Col. Don Landgrebe, Air Force International Affairs, this particular group was made up of officers equivalent to the rank of major and also visited Navy and Marine Corps bases in San Diego, March Air Reserve Base, California, and Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, as part of a two-week tour.

The visit to Edwards is a part of a larger effort where six different groups totaling more than 200 Colombian officers visit various U.S. military bases across the country this month.

“These type of visits help strengthen our partnership with our friends, which is one of the secretary of the Air Force’s priorities,” said Landgrebe.

