September 15, 2017
 

Colombian military officers get insight into flight test at Edwards

Kenji Thuloweit
Edwards AFB, Calif.
Air Force photograph by Christopher Okula Air Force photograph by Christopher Okula

Members of the Republic of Colombia’s military pose for a photo in front of a B-1B Lancer as part of their visit to Edwards Sept. 12, 2017.

Dozens of Republic of Colombia military officers dropped by Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., for an up-close look at flight test Sept. 12, 2017.

The group visited the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School, the 419th Flight Test Squadron and NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center.

Col. Jason Schott, 412th Test Wing vice commander, briefed the officers on the history of flight test accomplishments at Edwards and on the TPS curriculum. Next, the Colombian officers were given a B-1B Lancer planeside brief by the 419th FLTS before moving on to lunch and NASA Armstrong.

Air Force photograph by Christopher Okula Air Force photograph by Christopher Okula

At the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School, Col. Jason Schott, 412th Test Wing vice commander, goes over the history of flight test accomplishments at Edwards Air Force Base in front of an audience of military members from the Republic of Colombia Sept. 12, 2017.

According to Lt. Col. Don Landgrebe, Air Force International Affairs, this particular group was made up of officers equivalent to the rank of major and also visited Navy and Marine Corps bases in San Diego, March Air Reserve Base, California, and Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, as part of a two-week tour.

The visit to Edwards is a part of a larger effort where six different groups totaling more than 200 Colombian officers visit various U.S. military bases across the country this month.

“These type of visits help strengthen our partnership with our friends, which is one of the secretary of the Air Force’s priorities,” said Landgrebe.
 

Air Force photograph by Christopher Okula Air Force photograph by Christopher Okula

Members of the Republic of Colombia’s military were offered the opportunity to take photos after a briefing at the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School at Edwards Air Force Base Sept. 12, 2017.

 

Air Force photograph by Christopher Okula Air Force photograph by Christopher Okula

Republic of Colombia military members are given a briefing on bomber testing as part of their visit to the 419th Flight Test Squadron Sept. 12, 2017.



 

