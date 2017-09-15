Desert Eagle – Edwards


Local

September 15, 2017
 

Road work project begins

eafb-roadwork

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Effective Sept. 14 and continuing for the next three weeks, workers from the 412th Civil Engineer Squadron will execute road shoulder maintenance and repair in 1-1/2 mile increments on both inbound and outbound lanes of Rosamond Blvd. at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., from the intersection of Lancaster and Rosamond, and from the edge of Rosamond Dry Lake Bed to the West Gate. Electronic and fabric traffic signs will be placed on both inbound and outbound lanes to warn drivers of work in progress. Impacts to traffic flow will be minimal to none during working hours. These repairs will improve the roadway according to 412th CES, but work of this type, adjacent to traffic, is inherently dangerous. Commuters are asked to please slow down and respect the men at work zones. For more information, call 661-277-3982.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
eafb-GPS

Defense, academia test systems for GPS denial

Air Force photograph by Cole Johnson The 746th Test Squadron from Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, provided an array of GPS jamming equipment and support for DT NAVFEST at Edwards Air Force Base. The jammers provided a degr...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
arnold-visit3

AFMC, AFTC commanders tour AEDC facilities at Arnold AFB

Air Force photograph by Rick Goodfriend Gen. Ellen M. Pawlikowski, Air Force Materiel Command commander (center), and Col. Scott Cain, Arnold Engineering Development Complex commander (right of center), receive a facility brief...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
eafb-colombia4

Colombian military officers get insight into flight test at Edwards

Air Force photograph by Christopher Okula Members of the Republic of Colombia’s military pose for a photo in front of a B-1B Lancer as part of their visit to Edwards Sept. 12, 2017. Dozens of Republic of Colombia military...
 
Full Story »

 