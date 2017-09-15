Road work project begins

Effective Sept. 14 and continuing for the next three weeks, workers from the 412th Civil Engineer Squadron will execute road shoulder maintenance and repair in 1-1/2 mile increments on both inbound and outbound lanes of Rosamond Blvd. at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., from the intersection of Lancaster and Rosamond, and from the edge of Rosamond Dry Lake Bed to the West Gate. Electronic and fabric traffic signs will be placed on both inbound and outbound lanes to warn drivers of work in progress. Impacts to traffic flow will be minimal to none during working hours. These repairs will improve the roadway according to 412th CES, but work of this type, adjacent to traffic, is inherently dangerous. Commuters are asked to please slow down and respect the men at work zones. For more information, call 661-277-3982.