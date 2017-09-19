Desert Eagle – Edwards


Air Force

September 19, 2017
 

70 years of Breaking Barriers

American Airmen have been breaking barriers for 70 years in air, space and cyberspace, resulting in global vigilance, reach and power. They’ve shown tenacity in Korea’s MiG Alley, endurance in Vietnam’s Rolling Thunder campaign, decisiveness over the skies of Baghdad during Desert Storm and resilience in Iraq and Afghanistan. Airmen are now fully engaged as part of America’s Joint Force in every region of the world and every mission area across the full spectrum of military operations. Airmen span the globe and airpower has become the “oxygen the joint team breathes.”



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Air Force
SECAF

SECAF outlines Air Force priorities during speech

Air Force photograph by Wayne A. Clark Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson speaks during the Air Space, Cyber Conference at National Harbor, Md., Sept. 18, 2017. Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson discussed the sta...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Don Allen

Quick learning, ‘deployed mentality’ lead to LRASM’s successful launch

Navy photograph A B-1B Lancer from Edwards Air Force launces a Long Range Anti-Ship Missile over the Point Mugu Sea Range off the coast of California Aug. 17, 2017. No test at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., can be considered s...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

AFMC commander: Agility, innovation to fuel future of AF logistics

The future of Air Force logistics will find Airmen tapping into a secure digital network of archived additive manufacturing specifications, allowing for the 3D-printed creation of a weapons system component whenever and wherever needed. This agile manufacturing approach is just one way Air Force Materiel Command is working to advance Air Force logistics, said Gen....
 
Full Story »

 