Warbirds descend on Edwards for upcoming 70th Anniversary of Supersonic Flight

While Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., personnel were on the ground working on testing new aircraft and new systems, in the sky was a quartet of old aircraft about to land at the historic base.

A B-25J Mitchell bomber, TBM-3E Avenger torpedo bomber, FG-1D Corsair fighter and P-51D Mustang fighter from the Texas Flying Legends Museum in Houston, Texas, arrived at Edwards Air Force Base Sept. 18, 2017.

The vintage warbirds were escorted into Edwards airspace by a C-12 Huron crew from the 419th Flight Test Squadron.

The World War II era aircraft are here to be part of the base’s 70th Anniversary of Supersonic Flight celebration being held Oct. 13-14 for the base workforce and guests.

Base aerial photographers and videographers were both in the air and on the ground to capture the four vintage aircraft arriving.

