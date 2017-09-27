Desert Eagle – Edwards


Local

September 27, 2017
 

Edwards AFB Exchange brings back fee-free layaway for the holidays

Jennifer Coleman
Edwards AFB, Calif.

eafb-aafes
Airmen, families and retirees at the Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Exchange can get a head-start on holiday shopping while keeping gifts away from prying eyes with fee-free layaway from the Army & Air Force Exchange Service.

The Edwards AFB Exchange will waive the $3 service fee for items that are placed on layaway and paid for by Dec. 24 — including toys and bikes. Purchases of $25 or more are eligible for the layaway plan.

“Layaway is not just a way to keep snooping loved ones from ruining their holiday surprise—it can also be used as a budgeting tool,” said Edwards AFB Exchange General Manager Chad Davis. “We want to make holiday shopping easy for Airmen and families at Edwards AFB Exchange, that’s why we’re giving the gift of fee-free layaway this holiday season.”  

A deposit of 15 percent is required to hold items on layaway. Shoppers can visit customer service at the Edwards AFB Exchange for complete program details and eligibility information.



 

