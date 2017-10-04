Desert Eagle – Edwards


Local

October 4, 2017
 

EOD proficiency training

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook

The 56th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team participated in proficiency training at the Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary Field in Gila Bend, Ariz., Sept. 21, 2017. Proficiency training ensures that EOD Airmen remain capable in using explosives to disarm possible improvised explosive device threats and ultimately save lives.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook

Senior Airman Jared Ball, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordinance disposal team member, performs render safe procedures on a Mark 81 bomb at the Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary Field in Gila Bend, Ariz., Sept. 21, 2017. The render safe procedure is the act of applying special EOD procedures, methods and tools to provide the interruption of functions or separations of essential components of unexploded ordnance to prevent an unacceptable detonation.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook

Senior Airman Tahir Finley, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordinance disposal team member (left) and Airman 1st Class Christian Bish, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron munitions management apprentice, prepare sticks of dynamite for detonation at the Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary Field in Gila Bend, Ariz., Sept. 21, 2017. Throughout the demolition day, EOD Airmen worked together to ensure safety when handling explosives.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook

Senior Airman Ryan Gildehaus, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordinance disposal team member, ties down explosives at the Barry M. Goldwater Range in Gila Bend, Ariz., Sept. 21, 2017. Before training, EOD Airmen loaded various test explosives onto their vehicles that were used on the range throughout the training day.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook

Senior Airman Tahir Finley, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordinance disposal team member, searches for bomb fragments after a detonation at the Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary Field in Gila Bend, Ariz., Sept. 21, 2017. After detonation, EOD Airmen look for remnants of fragments to see the effects caused by the explosion.



 

