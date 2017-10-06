October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month



Since 1981, October has been commemorated as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The observance serves to educate communities, individuals, couples and families about Family Advocacy Program services and other community resources that can help prevent, raise awareness of community responsibility and resources for addressing domestic abuse.

Military OneSource has an all-inclusive tool kit (http://www.militaryonesource.mil/-/domestic-violence-awareness-month-tool-kit-2017) with information, assistance needs and resources regarding domestic abuse and violence.

If individuals at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., have questions regarding services through the Edwards Family Advocacy Program, they can call 661-277-5292.