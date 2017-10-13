Scouts have new home base thanks to civil engineers

What used to be a furniture store is now a place for Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., to call home.

Members of the 412th Civil Engineer Group completed a month-long renovation of a space in Bldg. 7211 within the Desert Mall area.

Different sections of 412th CEG got together and replaced the heating and cooling system, the concrete slab, bathroom and sink fixtures, interior lighting, ceiling tiles and rewired electrical outlets. The area was also completely repainted, rekeyed and an enclosed fire suppression system was installed. The 412th Civil Engineer Squadron used existing material and stock to renovate the facility.

Edwards is home to Boy Scout Troop 247, Girl Scout Troop 1032 and Cub Scout Pack 741.

Murray Westley, 412th CES director, said this volunteer effort was a way for Air Force personnel to invest in the nation’s future leaders.

“The men and women of the 412th CES were proud to support this project,” Westley said. “Members embraced the project because they knew the importance of giving back to the community.”

Those who went above their normal duties to make a new base for the scouts are Kenneth Vaughan, Ricardo Ocampo-Garcia, Michael Mundy, Mark Edwards and Bobby Colbaugh, Daniel Sterling and Todd Anderson.