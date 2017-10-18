Desert Eagle – Edwards


Events

October 18, 2017
 

Edwards to host National Disability Employment Awareness Month events

eafb-disability
The 412th Test Wing along with NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center are hosting events to commemorate this year’s National Disability Employment Awareness Month.
The theme this year is Inclusion Drives Innovation.

The month is a time to highlight the contributions that individuals with disabilities provide to Edwards Air Force Base’s total force effectiveness. Civilian and military individuals with disabilities provide a vital role in building mission success.

Every member of Team Edwards is invited to join the National Disability Employment Awareness Month committee in celebrating and bringing awareness to the community at the following events:

Children’s Reading with Sign Language — Oct. 20, 10-11 a.m. at the Base Library
Wheelchair Rugby Demonstration — Oct. 24, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Rosburg Fitness Center



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Technology
World View photograph

World View successfully flight tests groundbreaking altitude control technology

World View photograph The World View Stratollite consists of a primary lift balloon (top), secondary balloons (middle), a solar panel power generation and distribution system, and a stratocraft payload-carrying structure (botto...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Technology
eafb-cyber

October is Cyber Security Awareness Month

Earlier this year, a very publicized malicious software, or malware, called WannaCry plagued many machines affecting airports, banks, hospitals and many other facilities. This virus took computer systems hostage, threatening to...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Technology
dfrc-landing1

NASA technology may reduce airframe noise during landing

NASA photograph by Ken Ulbrich The Landing Gear Noise Reduction fairing was designed to be porous, featuring small holes that allow air to pass through. The design was studied in computer simulations before undergoing model tes...
 
Full Story »

 