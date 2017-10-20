‘Tis the season…to get your flu shot

All active duty military at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., are invited to come out to Bldg. 1600 from noon to 4 p.m., Oct. 24, to receive a flu shot by 412th Medical Group personnel.

Flu vaccines are projected to be available to all TRICARE beneficiaries starting Oct. 25, but due to limited supply this may change. Contact the Immunization Clinic at 661-277-3427 prior to arrival to ensure availability.

All high-risk patients such as children 6-35 months and people with diabetes, asthma or heart disease, can come to the clinic now.

Flu season typically falls between October and May. This year’s vaccination protects against four strains of the flu, according to the 412th MDG.

Clinic hours are Monday, Tuesday and Friday, 7:30 a.m.-11 a.m. and noon-4:15 p.m., Wednesdays; and the first Thursday of each month from 7:30-11 a.m.

Vaccinations will not be given 15 minutes prior to the clinic closing time; patients are urged to plan accordingly.