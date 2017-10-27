Desert Eagle – Edwards


October 27, 2017
 

Falcons soar over L.A.

Air Force photograph by Christopher Okula

Three F-16 Fighting Falcons from Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., fly past Dodger Stadium after the ceremonial flyover at the beginning of game two of the 2017 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros Oct. 25, 2017. The jets performed the ceremonial flyover at the conclusion of the national anthem at the beginning of game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. This year’s World Series features the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. the Houston Astros. The fighter jets, piloted by Lt. Col. Chris Keithley, Maj. Philip Jackson, Maj. Jameel Janjua and Maj. Mark Browning, were from the 416th Flight Test Squadron. Additionally, 15 Edwards AFB Airmen presented the American Flag along with other service members from around Southern California during the opening ceremony.



 

Flight Test Historical Foundation photograph by Danny Bazzell

Nose art pays tribute to B-52’s top secret past

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Aviation artist Mike Machat recently completed nose art on the 419th Flight Test Squadron’s B-52 #60-0036. About 50 years ago, the bomber was used in a top secret test program named Tag...
 
Edwards promotes AF call to ‘Protect Power’ for energy action month

The 412th Civil Engineer Group Energy Management Team at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., invited several companies to the base to provide a few lessons on saving energy Oct. 18, 2017, as part of the President’s 2017 Energy Action Month observance in October. Representatives from power and solar companies, as well as military housing company...
 
Air Force photograph by Kyle Larson

Airmen, wheelchair rugby players clash for National Disability Employment Awareness Month

Air Force photograph by Kyle Larson Airmen from Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., participate in a wheelchair rugby game with Triumph Foundation members at the base gym Oct. 24, 2017. The event was put on in recognition of Nation...
 
