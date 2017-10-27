Falcons soar over L.A.

Three F-16 Fighting Falcons from Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., fly past Dodger Stadium after the ceremonial flyover at the beginning of game two of the 2017 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros Oct. 25, 2017. The jets performed the ceremonial flyover at the conclusion of the national anthem at the beginning of game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. This year’s World Series features the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. the Houston Astros. The fighter jets, piloted by Lt. Col. Chris Keithley, Maj. Philip Jackson, Maj. Jameel Janjua and Maj. Mark Browning, were from the 416th Flight Test Squadron. Additionally, 15 Edwards AFB Airmen presented the American Flag along with other service members from around Southern California during the opening ceremony.