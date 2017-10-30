Desert Eagle – Edwards


News

October 30, 2017
 

F-22 CTF celebrates 20th birthday of Raptor first flight

Tags:
Kenji Thuloweit
Edwards AFB, Calif.
Air Force photograph by Jennifer Correa Air Force photograph by Jennifer Correa

Members of the F-22 Combined Test Force and special guests pose for a photo in front of one the CTF’s F-22 Raptors at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. The CTF held a ceremony Oct. 19, 2017, to commemorate the first flight of the F-22.

The F-22 Combined Test Force at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., held a ceremony Oct. 19 to commemorate the first flight of the F-22 Raptor.

The first flight of the first F-22 aircraft took place Sept. 7, 1997. The fighter took off from Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Ga., with F-22 chief test pilot Paul Metz at the controls.

The F-22 CTF continues to test systems upgrades and modernization projects on the fifth-generation fighter.

According to the Air Force, the F-22 Raptor’s combination of stealth, supercruise, maneuverability, and integrated avionics, coupled with improved supportability, represents an exponential leap in warfighting capabilities. The Raptor performs both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions allowing full realization of operational concepts vital to the 21st century Air Force.

The F-22 engines produce more thrust than any current fighter engine. The combination of sleek aerodynamic design and increased thrust allows the F-22 to cruise at supersonic airspeeds (greater than 1.5 Mach) without using afterburner — a characteristic known as supercruise. Supercruise greatly expands the F-22‘s operating envelope in both speed and range over current fighters that have to burn a lot of fuel using an afterburner.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Air Force

Around the Air Force: Nov. 1

On this look around the Air Force, Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. David Goldfein visits Joint National Guard Base McEntire, South Carolina, the 100th Air Refueling Wing participates in a joint training exercise over the Meditteranean Sea, and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright, speaks at the 2017...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Salutes & Awards
eafb-heroes

Generation of heroes

Photograph courtesy of Juan Blanco Col. Angela Suplisson, Air Force Test Center vice commander (left), speaks to military veterans at a monthly meeting of Coffee4Vets, a non-profit veterans support organization. The meeting was...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force
CSAF

Goldfein talks taking care of Airmen at Treasure our Troops

Air Force photograph by Scott M. Ash Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein honors scholarship recipients during a gala hosted by ThanksUSA, an organization dedicated to supporting families of fallen service members wi...
 
Full Story »

 