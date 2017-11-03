Desert Scorpions represent at cross country meet

Three Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Desert Junior-Senior High School Scorpions took first place at the 3rd Annual Rebel Invitational Cross Country Meet held in Bakersfield, Calif., Oct. 28, 2017.

Summer Weisberger finished first place in the freshman and sophomore girls category while Jade Christensen finished first for junior varsity girls. Caleb Schaefer finished first in the junior varsity boys division.

Additional Scorpions who placed in their various events were Ryan White, Ariel Fernandez and Dylan Cook. Five out of six Desert High participants medaled in the nine-school meet held at Bakersfield’s Hart Park.