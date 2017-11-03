Desert Eagle – Edwards


Sports

November 3, 2017
 

Desert Scorpions represent at cross country meet

Kenji Thuloweit
Edwards AFB, Calif.
Courtesy photograph Courtesy photograph

Members of the Desert Junior-Senior High School Cross Country Team pose for a photo at the 3rd Annual Rebel Invitational Cross Country Meet held in Bakersfield, California, Oct. 28. Pictured from left to right: assistant coach Phil Garretson, Dylan Cook, Caleb Schaefer, Summer Weisberger, Jade Christensen, Ryan White, coach Michelle Perry, Ariel Fernandez and assistant coach Ben Kinley.

Three Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Desert Junior-Senior High School Scorpions took first place at the 3rd Annual Rebel Invitational Cross Country Meet held in Bakersfield, Calif., Oct. 28, 2017.

Summer Weisberger finished first place in the freshman and sophomore girls category while Jade Christensen finished first for junior varsity girls. Caleb Schaefer finished first in the junior varsity boys division.

Additional Scorpions who placed in their various events were Ryan White, Ariel Fernandez and Dylan Cook. Five out of six Desert High participants medaled in the nine-school meet held at Bakersfield’s Hart Park.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
eafb-recruitsThumb

Recruiting efforts pay off in form of young, bright engineers

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Amarachi Egbuziem works with the 772d Test Squadron, which oversees electronic warfare testing at the Benefield Anechoic Facility. “I knew I wanted to become an engineer when I was in t...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Salutes & Awards
Air Force photograph by Steve Zapka

The Greatest Generation

Air Force photograph by Steve Zapka Capt. Bob Wood, a World War II bomber pilot, arrives at Tehachapi Police Department in Tehachapi, Calif., followed by Lt. Col. Miles Middleton, 419th Flight Test Squadron commander, during a ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

Around the Air Force: Nov. 1

On this look around the Air Force, Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. David Goldfein visits Joint National Guard Base McEntire, South Carolina, the 100th Air Refueling Wing participates in a joint training exercise over the Meditteranean Sea, and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright, speaks at the 2017...
 
Full Story »

 