Desert Eagle – Edwards


Events

November 6, 2017
 

Children get taste of Native American culture at Native American Heritage Month kickoff

Kenji Thuloweit
Edwards AFB, Calif.
Air Force photograph by Christian Turner Air Force photograph by Christian Turner

Each child attending the Native American Heritage Month kickoff event at the base library Nov. 1 created their own personal dream catchers with the help of parents, volunteers and library personnel.

The 412th Test Wing and NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., partnered to sponsor this year’s tribute to American Indian and Alaska Native people whose contributions, sacrifices and historical legacy, helped shape the United States. 

“Standing Together” is the theme for Native American Heritage Month 2017.

Air Force photograph by Christian Turner Air Force photograph by Christian Turner

The 412th Test Wing and NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center kicked off Native American Heritage Month at the base library Nov. 1.

Children and parents listened to stories, created dream catchers and ate Native American bread as part of the NAHM kickoff event Nov.1 at the base library.

The base Native American Heritage Month committee invites everyone to come see a traveling artifacts exhibit at the following dates and times: 
Nov. 1-13: Base library
Nov. 14-15: Club Muroc
Nov. 16: Stripes Lounge at Oasis Community Center
 
A cultural celebration will also be held 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Nov. 16, at Stripes Lounge.
 

Air Force photograph by Christian Turner Air Force photograph by Christian Turner

Col. Jason Schott, 412th Test Wing vice commander, reads a Native American-themed story to children and parents at the base library Nov. 1 as part of a kickoff event for Edwards AFB’s Native American Heritage Month recognition.

 

Air Force photograph by Christian Turner Air Force photograph by Christian Turner

Native American bread was served at the Native American Heritage Month kickoff event Nov.1 at the base library.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Christopher Okula

Harris praises workforce, gives insight on AFTC future

Air Force photograph by Christopher Okula Maj. Gen. David Harris, Air Force Test Center commander, holds a commander’s call Nov. 1 in the base theater. People, mission, money and challenges set the tone for Maj. Gen. Davi...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

Around the Air Force: Nov. 6

On this look around the Air Force Chief of Staff of the Air Force, Gen. David Goldfein speaks at the 2017 Thanks USA Supporting our Troops Gala, and the Air Force continues to support recovery efforts in Puerto Rico.
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
eafb-recruitsThumb

Recruiting efforts pay off in form of young, bright engineers

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Amarachi Egbuziem works with the 772d Test Squadron, which oversees electronic warfare testing at the Benefield Anechoic Facility. “I knew I wanted to become an engineer when I was in t...
 
Full Story »

 