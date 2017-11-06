Children get taste of Native American culture at Native American Heritage Month kickoff

The 412th Test Wing and NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., partnered to sponsor this year’s tribute to American Indian and Alaska Native people whose contributions, sacrifices and historical legacy, helped shape the United States.

“Standing Together” is the theme for Native American Heritage Month 2017.

Children and parents listened to stories, created dream catchers and ate Native American bread as part of the NAHM kickoff event Nov.1 at the base library.

The base Native American Heritage Month committee invites everyone to come see a traveling artifacts exhibit at the following dates and times:

Nov. 1-13: Base library

Nov. 14-15: Club Muroc

Nov. 16: Stripes Lounge at Oasis Community Center



A cultural celebration will also be held 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Nov. 16, at Stripes Lounge.

