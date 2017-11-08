Desert Eagle – Edwards


Local

November 8, 2017
 

You don’t have to be a ‘newcomer’ to get base information

Kenji Thuloweit
Edwards AFB, Calif.
Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

A member the 412th Civil Engineer Group Environmental Management stands by her information booth, ready to answer questions, at the Airman and Family Readiness Center Nov. 2. Environmental Management was one of two dozen organizations invited to participate in an information fair put on by 412th Force Support Squadron Family Readiness during the monthly Newcomer’s Orientation Briefing.

Each month, the 412th Force Support Squadron at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., holds its Newcomer’s Orientation Briefing at the Airman and Family Readiness Center.

New arrivals to the high desert receive basic information about Edwards’ facilities and services. To make things more personable, and possibly fun, the AFRC invited two dozen agencies to set up tables and hand out free gifts at the latest briefing Nov. 2.

The AFRC staff expanded the “information fair” to a monthly event to coincide with the newcomer’s brief.

“The information fair lets everyone meet face-to-face and the personal interaction has benefitted the organizations with new members and volunteers,” said Maria Chapa, 412th Force Support Squadron Family Readiness. “So far we have 25 agencies and organizations from base with information for our newcomers.”

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Many participants at the Newcomer’s Orientation Briefing information fair Nov. 2 handed out free gifts as a way to welcome those new to Edwards AFB.

The participating agencies include APET (Adopt-a-Pet) for those interested in finding a pet or possibly volunteering; Environmental Management, which showed off a non-poisonous snake and information on the local wild life in the area; as well as the First Sergeants Association, Toastmasters and many others who brought free giveaways.

“Imagine if we included everyone who wanted to brief at newcomer’s, we would have a 10-hour long brief,” Chapa said. “It’s been a labor of love since the first information fair and as it’s grown from the initial 12 agencies, I’ve realized that our newcomers and agencies/organizations have enjoyed much more than I could have anticipated.”

As a reminder, Chapa said people do not have to be new to Edwards to attend and encourages spouses who couldn’t make their initial newcomer’s briefing to stop by.

The next Newcomer’s Orientation Briefing is scheduled for Dec. 7 with the information fair open from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the AFRC’s Looking Glass Room.
 

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Many participants at the Newcomer’s Orientation Briefing information fair Nov. 2 handed out free gifts as a way to welcome those new to Edwards AFB. The information fair was held in the Airman and Family Readiness Center Looking Glass Room. Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit
Many participants at the Newcomer’s Orientation Briefing information fair Nov. 2 handed out free gifts as a way to welcome those new to Edwards AFB. The information fair was held in the Airman and Family Readiness Center Looking Glass Room.

Many participants at the Newcomer’s Orientation Briefing information fair Nov. 2 handed out free gifts as a way to welcome those new to Edwards AFB. The information fair was held in the Airman and Family Readiness Center Looking Glass Room.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
eafb-ball2

AFTC vice, veterans share stories at annual ball

Air Force photograph by Michelle Thomas Col. Angela Suplisson, Air Force Test Center vice commander, looks through old photographs from the rocket sled testing program at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., with retired Master Sgt....
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

Around the Air Force: Nov. 8

On this look around the Air Force President Trump visit Yokota Air Base, Japan, the chief master sergeant of the Air Force gets on Instagram, and the 130th Airlift Wing returns from deployment.
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Christopher Okula

Harris praises workforce, gives insight on AFTC future

Air Force photograph by Christopher Okula Maj. Gen. David Harris, Air Force Test Center commander, holds a commander’s call Nov. 1 in the base theater. People, mission, money and challenges set the tone for Maj. Gen. Davi...
 
Full Story »

 