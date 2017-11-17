Desert Eagle – Edwards


November 17, 2017
 

Serving the troops again

Kenji Thuloweit
Edwards AFB, Calif.
Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Josie Green, Joshua Tree Inn Dining Facility staff member, serves up a to-go plate to an Airman Nov. 14, 2017. The dining facility reopened after an eight-month renovation project.

Service members at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., can once again enjoy a quality meal at the Joshua Tree Inn Dining Facility.
Following an eight-month renovation project, the DFAC reopened its doors Oct. 27, 2017.

New seating areas and booths sit upon new carpet in the dining area while the kitchen and serving areas received new floors. Workers also expanded storage area in the kitchen.

The award-winning Joshua Tree Inn Dining Facility serves Edwards AFB’s active duty workforce with midnight dinner operations open to civilians as well.

The DFAC hours are:
Breakfast: 5:30-8 a.m.
Lunch: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Dinner: 4-7 p.m.
Midnight: 11 p.m.-1 a.m.
 

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Renovation work at the Joshua Tree Inn Dining Facility included new seating areas and booths in the dining area.

 

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Benedicta Lester, Joshua Tree Inn Dining Facility staff member, prepares sausage in the kitchen Nov. 14, 2017. The dining facility reopened after an eight-month renovation project.

 

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Wilma Bodziak, Joshua Tree Inn Dining Facility, reopened after an eight-month renovation project Oct. 27, 2017.



 

