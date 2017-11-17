Serving the troops again

Service members at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., can once again enjoy a quality meal at the Joshua Tree Inn Dining Facility.

Following an eight-month renovation project, the DFAC reopened its doors Oct. 27, 2017.

New seating areas and booths sit upon new carpet in the dining area while the kitchen and serving areas received new floors. Workers also expanded storage area in the kitchen.

The award-winning Joshua Tree Inn Dining Facility serves Edwards AFB’s active duty workforce with midnight dinner operations open to civilians as well.

The DFAC hours are:

Breakfast: 5:30-8 a.m.

Lunch: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Dinner: 4-7 p.m.

Midnight: 11 p.m.-1 a.m.

