Base leaders get insight into corporate world

The 412th Force Support Squadron at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., hosted an Executive Transition Assistance Program seminar for senior leaders Nov. 6-9 at the Airman and Family Readiness Center.

While the 412th FSS regularly conducts week-long TAP courses for separating military members, E-TAP is a rare opportunity for executive-level personnel, both military and civilian, to receive information on entering the civilian workforce if they choose to leave the military. Seminar organizers sent invitations to every base senior leader and their spouses.

“This is the very first one for Edwards AFB,” said Dean Murphree, 412th FSS Work/Like Transition. “We’re going to be rotating this between Nellis, Vandenberg and Los Angeles (Air Force Bases).”

After starting off the sessions with a continental breakfast each morning, attendees learned about marketplace communications, marketing themselves to potential employers, job search strategies, salary negotiation and financial preparation.

The 412th FSS invited presenters from Lockheed Martin Corp., JT3 LLC and human capital strategy firm Stewart, Cooper & Coon.

The Transition Assistance Program is administered by the 412th FSS and Airman and Family Readiness Center staff. According to the Air Force Personnel Center, the Veterans Opportunity to Work Act of 2011 initiated the program. The Veterans Employment Initiative mandates all military personnel complete TAP courses before separating or retiring.

For more information on TAP classes availability and schedule, call the Airman and Family Readiness Center at 661-277-0723.

The Air Force Personnel Center also has information on TAP and transitioning from the military at http://www.afpc.af.mil/Transition-Assistance-Program/.