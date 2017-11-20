Starbucks is back at Edwards

After being closed for more than two months, the Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Starbucks opened its doors again.

A ceremonial ribbon cutting before a line of anxious patrons signified the grand reopening Nov. 17, 2017.

The popular spot underwent an extensive renovation with the installation of new flooring, furniture and décor. The baristas also have an additional espresso machine and an oven to serve hot food items now.

Starbucks is open 6 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, and 8 a.m.- 4 p.m., Sunday.

