Starbucks is back at Edwards

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit
Starbucks’ grand reopening Nov. 17 began with a ceremonial ribbon cutting. The coffee stop reopened after being closed for more than two months for renovations. From left to right: Chad Davis, Edwards Exchange general manager; Col. George Tromba, 412th Mission Support Group commander; Rosalie Feyerle, Starbucks manager; and Chief Master Sgt. Daryl Baldosser, 412th MSG superintendent.
After being closed for more than two months, the Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Starbucks opened its doors again.
A ceremonial ribbon cutting before a line of anxious patrons signified the grand reopening Nov. 17, 2017.
The popular spot underwent an extensive renovation with the installation of new flooring, furniture and décor. The baristas also have an additional espresso machine and an oven to serve hot food items now.
Starbucks is open 6 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, and 8 a.m.- 4 p.m., Sunday.
Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit
The newly renovated Starbucks is now equipped with a new oven to serve hot food.
Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit
Patrons line up, creating a trail out the door following the grand reopening of Starbucks after being closed more than two months for renovations.