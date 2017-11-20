Desert Eagle – Edwards


November 20, 2017
 

Starbucks is back at Edwards

Kenji Thuloweit
Edwards AFB, Calif.
Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Starbucks’ grand reopening Nov. 17 began with a ceremonial ribbon cutting. The coffee stop reopened after being closed for more than two months for renovations. From left to right: Chad Davis, Edwards Exchange general manager; Col. George Tromba, 412th Mission Support Group commander; Rosalie Feyerle, Starbucks manager; and Chief Master Sgt. Daryl Baldosser, 412th MSG superintendent.

After being closed for more than two months, the Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Starbucks opened its doors again.

A ceremonial ribbon cutting before a line of anxious patrons signified the grand reopening Nov. 17, 2017.

The popular spot underwent an extensive renovation with the installation of new flooring, furniture and décor. The baristas also have an additional espresso machine and an oven to serve hot food items now.

Starbucks is open 6 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, and 8 a.m.- 4 p.m., Sunday.
 

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

The newly renovated Starbucks is now equipped with a new oven to serve hot food.

 

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Patrons line up, creating a trail out the door following the grand reopening of Starbucks after being closed more than two months for renovations.



 

