412th CES lights up Winterfest 2017

The Christmas tree lighting ceremony has been a tradition at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., for years, but recently the event has grown two-fold.

According to Murray Westley, 412th Civil Engineer Squadron director, it all began a couple of years ago with base civil engineer James Judkins challenging the 412th CES to make the tree lighting ceremony bigger and better than ever before.

With the gauntlet laid down, the 412th CES Logistics Element led by Maicol Rivas-Miranda sprang into action. His team researched and procured the LED lights, holiday scenes, tree ornaments and associated fixtures.

Additionally, lighting with holiday banners were purchased for the street lighting along Fitz-Gerald Blvd. Kenneth Vaughan, chief of 412th CES Electrical Element, said his team provided all of the electrical requirements to support the entire Winterfest 2017 event from start to finish. The 412th CES Heavy Repair Flight, Pavements Element, did the heavy lifting. Daniel Sterling’s team line-hauled the K-rails and helped set up the stage and paintball structures.

According to Kenneth Vaughan, “The happy expressions on the kids’ faces was priceless making this year’s Winterfest the best ever.”

