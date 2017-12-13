Desert Eagle – Edwards


Local

December 13, 2017
 

Sweet treats for Edwards Airmen

Kenji Thuloweit
Edwards AFB, Calif.
Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Like a well-oiled machine, volunteers from the Edwards Enlisted and Officers’ Spouses club worked a cookie bag assembly line, packing more than 300 dozen cookies for young Airmen on Edwards Dec. 12, 2017.

Members of the Enlisted and Officers’ Spouses Clubs at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., got together with the Edwards First Sergeant Council to gather and distribute more than 300 dozen holiday cookies to young Edwards Airmen Dec. 12, 2017. 

Volunteers got up bright and early to work a cookie bag assembly line next to the Higher Grounds in the dorm area; sorting, packing and stacking dozens of homemade cookies to be handed out later in the day.

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Master Sgt. Benny Baladez, 812th Civil Engineer Squadron, Fire Prevention chief, presents holiday cookies to Senior Airman Dezirae Esquibel, 812th CES, firefighter, Dec. 12, 2017.

Members of the Edwards community were invited to bake as many homemade goodies as they wished — whatever they felt they could do. The response from the base was well above what was asked, according to the volunteers.

The cookies were hand delivered to Airmen in their work areas and to their dorm rooms.
 

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Volunteers from around Edwards baked or bought more than 300 dozen cookies for young Airmen on Edwards Dec. 12, 2017. The annual holiday cookie drive was sponsored by the Edwards Enlisted and Officers’ Spouses Clubs and the Edwards First Sergeant Council.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Courtesy photograph

412th CES lights up Winterfest 2017

Courtesy photograph The annual tree-lighting ceremony and Winterfest 2017 kicked off Edwards AFB’s winter season Dec. 1, 2017. The Christmas tree lighting ceremony has been a tradition at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., for y...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
eafb-budget

Budget key to amplifying mission in year ahead

EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. — As Team Edwards pushes through the end of 2017 and leans forward into 2018, I am energized and excited for the challenges that lie ahead. I almost feel like a kid at Christmastime as we pr...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Technology
nasa-lunar4

50 years ago: The lunar landing training vehicle

NASA photograph Neil Armstrong in the Lunar Landing Training Vehicle-2 at Ellington Air Force Base in 1969. Critical to the Apollo training program, the Lunar Landing Training Vehicle allowed astronauts to master the intricacie...
 
Full Story »

 