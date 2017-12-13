Sweet treats for Edwards Airmen

Members of the Enlisted and Officers’ Spouses Clubs at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., got together with the Edwards First Sergeant Council to gather and distribute more than 300 dozen holiday cookies to young Edwards Airmen Dec. 12, 2017.

Volunteers got up bright and early to work a cookie bag assembly line next to the Higher Grounds in the dorm area; sorting, packing and stacking dozens of homemade cookies to be handed out later in the day.

Members of the Edwards community were invited to bake as many homemade goodies as they wished — whatever they felt they could do. The response from the base was well above what was asked, according to the volunteers.

The cookies were hand delivered to Airmen in their work areas and to their dorm rooms.

