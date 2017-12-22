Local congressman visits Edwards

U.S. Congressman Steve Knight, R-Calif., visited Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., to speak at Stripes Lounge at the Oasis Community Center Dec. 15, 2017.

The visit was sponsored by the local Air Force Sergeants Association Chapter 1328.

The event was open to all so that they could ask Knight quality-of-life questions concerning Airmen. He answered questions on a variety of issues. Additionally, he went into detail on the importance of voicing concerns with his office and other elected officials. This gives him and his staff the ability to address these important issues.

AFSA is a professional military organization and their primary purpose is to provide benefits and services for enlisted members by lobbying and sharing with Congress the needs of the enlisted. The group says it works with leaders in Washington D.C. and in the Air Force to enhance and maintain the interests of all Airmen.

At Edwards, the local chapter works with local leaders to solve issues that directly affect Airmen as well as recognize them for their many accomplishments.

Knight represents the 25th Congressional District in California, which includes the Antelope Valley, Santa Clarita, Simi Valley and northern part of San Fernando Valley.